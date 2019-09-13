FENTON — Summit quarterback Andrew Klump and receiver Deandre Knox have a sweet connection on the football field.
Just don’t ask them when it started.
“We’ve been doing this since we were sophomores,” Klump said.
But as he did several times in the Falcons’ 46-21 win over visiting Fox on Friday night, Knox adjusted to help his quarterback.
“We’ve been doing it since eighth grade,” he said with a smile. “I don’t know what he’s talking about.”
The duo hooked up for big play after big play, including three touchdowns, as Summit improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. Klump went 9 for 14 passing for 209 yards and four touchdowns while Knox hauled in 6 balls for 159 yards.
Klump and Knox combined for two highlight reel scores in the second half to effectively put Fox (2-1) away.
The first came on a broken play as the snapped sailed over Klump’s head. But the signal caller kept his composure, grabbed the ball, bought some time with his legs and found a wide-open Knox for a 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
“I have to give it to the quarterback,” Knox said. “The cornerbacks bit in on him and I just finished it. It was a smart play by him.”
Knox capped the night with a 9-yard, one-handed catch on a fade in the end zone midway through the fourth to push the lead to 46-14.
“I’ve got to give him a pat on the back for going up and making that play,” Klump said. “I talked to my linemen before the game and I said we need a big game from you guys today and they did it.”
Klump found Knox for a 47-yard touchdown pass and Matt Garnatz for a 30-yard touchdown pass on the first two drives of the game to give the Falcons a 13-0 lead.
Knox completed three of his first four pass attempts for 110 yards. Knox already had a pair of grabs for 80 yards just six minutes into the game.
“Everything I do out here is a product of (my coaches and teammates),” Knox said. “In practice they work with me. I’m getting PI’d in practice to work on that so out here it’s just natural.”
Summit switched up its mode of attack to start the second quarter. This time the Falcons rode the legs of Kamarin Young, who carried the ball nine times in an 11-play, 61-yard drive. Young capped the march with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Summit a 20-7 lead with 7:48 left in the half.
Young ran the ball 25 times for 133 yards.
“We were able to piece together a couple of long drives too and establish the running game which was big,” Summit coach Eric Stewart said.
Big plays kept Fox close.
Brock Inman broke free on a quarterback keeper and raced 75 yards for a touchdown for the Warriors’ first score with 3:55 left in the opening quarter. Inman showed off his arm in the second quarter, connecting with Ethan Phillips for an 80-yard touchdown pass to cut the Falcons’ lead to 20-14.
Inman finished with 153 yards rushing.
But Summit’s defense stepped up late in the first half as Justin Vance scooped up a Fox fumble and returned it 28-yards for a score to give the Falcons a 27-14 halftime lead.
“They were starting to get some momentum back and to get that and go up by two scores going into the half was crucial for us,” Stewart said.
SPECIAL NOTE: Summit honored fallen Maplewood firefighter Ryan Hummert before the game. Hummert, a 2004 graduate, was killed in the line of duty in 2008. Summit hosts a “Ryan Hummert Spirit Night” every year with a brief ceremony and fundraiser benefiting the Ryan Hummert Scholarship Foundation before the season home opener. This year’s festivities were pushed back due to weather.