FESTUS — Kole Williams didn’t hesitate.

Facing a fourth-and-10 late in the third quarter, the Jefferson R-7 quarterback saw a wide-open hole in the St. Pius X defense. Williams used his legs to pick up a crucial first down as visiting Jefferson held on for a 28-18 win in an I-55 Conference football game Friday night.

“I mean, something to get the boys going,” Williams said. “It was a play that we needed desperately.”

Williams’ scamper gave the Blue Jays a first-and-goal at the Lancers’ 4-yard to end the third quarter. Williams opened the fourth with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Max Schnitzler to give Jefferson a 28-12 lead.

More importantly for Jefferson (4-0 overall, 2-0 conference), the run by Williams quelled a second half push by St. Pius (3-1, 1-1).

The Lancers opened the second half with a 4-yard touchdown run by James Smith.

St. Pius got another spark by blocking a Jefferson field goal attempt and returning the ball to close to midfield. But Jefferson’s defense came up with a fourth-down stop to get the ball back, leading to Williams’ big run.

“It was an absolute great call by (assistant coach Chris) Casey,” Jefferson coach Matt Atley said. “I didn't really love it, but I was like, let's try it. We knew they liked to blitz. So, we call the draw and gosh dang, he did a great job.”

St. Pius added a late touchdown on a 32-yard pass from Smith to Patrick Flanagan. But Jefferson defensive back Nate Breeze ended any hopes of a Lancers comeback with an interception to stop one drive and a pass breakup on fourth down to effectively end the game.

Williams went 15 for 25 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Breeze caught eight of those passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

“A hard-fought battle, you know two teams that came out and just ready to throw it down,” Atley said. “So proud of the way our kids kind of weathered the storm early. We knew we were going to have to because being at their place is never easy to play.”

You got Mossed

Jefferson broke on top on the first play of the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown catch by Breeze from Williams. The pass was intentionally thrown high and Breeze used his 6-foot-2 frame to high-point the ball and take it away from the St. Pius defender, who had perfect position on him.

“It’s something we practice over and over again so it's good to be able to execute it in a game,” Breeze said.

The play looked like the type of catches the former NFL receiver Randy Moss made famous.

Quick strike

It took the Blue Jays just one play to double their lead.

After forcing St. Pius out on a three-and-out right after the first score, Williams again connected with Breeze, who broke free from his defender and took a slant pass 47 yards for a touchdown to give Jefferson a 14-0 lead.

“Kole is just doing his best,” Breeze said. “He's back there. He's getting pressured a lot, but he's putting the ball on me and it's all I can ask for is make a play.”

Lancers respond

St. Pius’ offense got a much-needed score following the Blue Jays’ second touchdown.

The Lancers marched 62 yards on 10 plays on a 5-minute, 9-second drive. Smith capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Justin Lehn to make it 14-6.

“We played sloppy,” St. Pius coach Frank Ray said. “The kids fought hard, I was proud of that. Jefferson deserved to win. That's the game of football.”

Quick strike part 2

Jefferson tacked on another touchdown with a 7-yard run by Williams in the final minute of the first half giving it a 21-6 lead at the break.

The drive was the most time consuming of the half for the Blue Jays coming in at a whopping 2 minutes, 9 seconds. Though the total yards from scrimmage between the teams was almost identical, with Jefferson holding a slim 156-154 advantage, the Blue Jays’ pass heavy attack combined with St. Pius’ ground game allowed the Lancers to possess the ball for more than 17 of the game’s first 24 minutes.

Up next

Jefferson: Hosts Bayless at 7 p.m. September 22. The Blue Jays have won the only two previous meetings against the Bronchos, including a 42-6 triumph last year.

St. Pius: Travels to Herculaneum at 7 p.m. September 22. The Lancers have won the last five and eight of the last nine meetings against the Black Cats.

Jefferson 28, St. Pius X 18