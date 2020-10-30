Kopp's pick ignites second half comeback as Lindbergh edges Eureka

CRESTWOOD — Halloween might be a day away, but Logan Kopp exorcised a purple demon that was haunting the Lindbergh High football team.
Kopp’s interception return for a touchdown sparked a furious second-half comeback as Lindbergh stunned Eureka 21-14 in a Class 6 District 1 quarterfinal.
Purple-clad Eureka had won the last 13 games between the teams spanning 10 years.
But the streak finally ended on Friday night.
“We've been talking about it all week long,” Kopp said. “They beat us in the regular season and that's all the coaches have been bringing up is to break the 10-year streak.”
Lindbergh (4-1), the No. 3 seed, will host No. 7 St. Louis U. High in the district semifinals next week. SLUH advanced after No. 2 Kirkwood had to forfeit due to a coronavirus outbreak.
Kopp, a North Dakota State recruit, stood out on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-1 senior ran for 157 yards on 33 carries and scored all of Lindbergh’s touchdowns. Aside from the interception, Kopp had several key tackles for a loss that stalled Eureka drives.
“I've never seen him get mad; I've never seen him do anything negative like that, yet he's one of the toughest football players I've ever coached,” Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman said. “He's one of the most competitive football players I've ever coached. He's definitely one of the smartest I've ever coached.”
Kopp’s 30-yard interception return just 40 seconds into the third quarter cut the Eureka lead to 14-7 and gave life to the Flyers, who were reeling after giving up a late touchdown to end the first half.
Lindbergh’s defense responded with a three-and-out giving the ball back to its offense on its own 33-yard-line. Kopp promptly broke off runs of 19, 8 and 11 yards before finding the end zone on a 7-yard burst to tie the game midway through the third period.
“I think we knew from that point we were going to come out with it,” Kopp said. “We just hyped up our defense, hyped up our O-line, told them that we are more physical and we can hang with them.”
Lindbergh completed the comeback with a 9-play, 74-yard drive that ate up almost half of the clock in the fourth quarter. Kopp fittingly capped it with a 19-yard touchdown run to give the Flyers a 21-14 lead.
Lindbergh’s Aidan Clancy intercepted a fourth down pass on Eureka’s next drive and the Flyers were able to run out the rest of the clock.
Lindbergh’s defense held Eureka (2-3) to just 47 yards in the second half.
“We made a few changes in our secondary in the second half to prevent the deep ball and I think we just came together,” Kopp said. “Our D-line really went after the quarterback all second half.”
Eureka’s defense held Lindbergh’s offense in check in the first half.
Kopp was able to run for 58 yards on 12 carries, but Lindbergh couldn’t get much else going. Eureka’s Nathan Campbell ended the game’s opening drive with an interception and the Flyers had just 55 total yards at the break.
Sparked by a pair of fourth down conversions, Eureka’s offense found the end zone on its second drive of the game. On the drive’s second fourth-down attempt, Carter Davis found Trace Ruckman for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the first quarter.
“They've been through a roller coaster these seniors going from what they went through this spring, this summer and then into the fall,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. “Big picture, you got to play these games, but you hate to see their year end like this.”
The Wildcats appeared to grab firm control of the game with a double-digit point swing in the first half’s final minute.
Buoyed by a nice kickoff return that was followed by a 15-yard run by Kopp, the Flyers advanced the ball to the Eureka 25. But Trey Fluchel’s fourth down pass to Clancy in the end zone fell incomplete.
Eureka moved the ball to midfield on a pass from Davis to Jaquari Parks. Three plays later, Davis found a wide-open Tommie Davis for a 49-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left to push the lead to 14-0.
“I challenged him at halftime,” Norman said. “We had some let downs in the first half, a big play right before halftime. We had to have some playmakers make some plays and (Kopp’s interception) that was definitely a big one.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.