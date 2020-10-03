Kreh comes up huge as Marquette rolls over Lafayette

UNION — Marquette senior running back Chris Kreh is Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside for the Mustangs.
Kreh scored six touchdowns on runs of 2, 2, 2, 44, 72 and 38 yards, leading the Mustangs to a 41-7 victory over rival Lafayette on a chilly Saturday night at Union High School.
Kreh, who compiled 2,238 rushing yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a junior, picked up where he left off last year. He finished with 256 yards on 31 carries.
"I could go another four quarters," Kreh said. "I'm just happy to get to play."
Five weeks into the season, Lafayette and Marquette made their long-awaited season debut in Franklin County after not being able to play. Lafayette and Marquette are in the Rockwood School District. Officials in the district recently authorized their football teams to begin their seasons outside St. Louis County. High-frequency contact sports like football remain prohibited by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
"There were a lot of emotions on the field," Marquette coach Chris Stewart said. "We weren't sure we'd really truly play the game until the ball was kicked off. The kids did a great job all summer and trusting the process."
Lafayette coach Boyd Manne was glad to see his squad get a chance to compete.
"It was great for our kids to get to play tonight," Manne said. "They've worked hard. It was great for both schools to play. We had an opportunity and it was fun to see the kids lace their cleats back up."
Marquette won the Mayor's Bowl for the third consecutive year. The Mustangs have won four of their last five games against the Lancers.
"This will probably be one of the best opening games Marquette will have," Kreh said. "We opened against Lafayette our biggest rival and we won. It was super fun."
Kreh was a big reason the Mustangs raced to the victory. He deflected the credit for his performance to the veteran offensive line.
"The guys opened a lot of holes for me," Kreh said.
Added Stewart, "Our offensive line did a great job. They did the job blocking up front and we were able to set up play-action passes down the line. We returned four of the five starters on our offensive line and we're proud of every single kid. They stepped up and came ready to play."
Kreh score three times in each half. The three scores in the first half were on the short 2-yard runs. The longer scores came in the second half.
"He can be three yards and a cloud of dust or he can get to the sidelines and giddy up and go," Stewart said. "He can be pretty fun to watch."
The Mustangs started sophomore Jake Ahlbrand at quarterback. In his varsity debut, Ahlbrand completed six of 10 passes for 85 yards.
Most of the time, he handed the ball off to Kreh.
"It was fun," Ahlbrand said. "I was a little nervous at first but the line did a great job for me. It was a little nerve wracking but it's so relieving to just hand the ball to Chris. He knows what to do."
Indeed.
Marquette scored on its second possession. The Mustangs marched 65 yards in nine plays with Kreh scoring from the 2-yard-line with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the first quarter. Colin Fisk added the first of three extra points in the first half.
The Mustangs foiled a fake punt attempt to set up their second touchdown. Facing a fourth-and-6 situation from the Marquette 46, the snap went to junior Jude Tenny, who got four yards. Marquette took over and scored eight plays later when Kreh ran in for a 14-0 lead.
A turnover led to Marquette's third touchdown. Zack Bowman forced Lafayette quarterback Blake Micek to lose control of the ball. Mark Anthony Jones pounced on the loose ball at the Lancers' 2 with 3:29 left in the half. Kreh bounced around left end and scampered in for his third touchdown of the half.
The Lancers drove to the Marquette 2, but could not score before time ran out. Micek completed four consecutive passes to move the ball to the Mustangs' 23. A 10-yard reception by Owen Butler set Lafayette up on the 4. With 15 seconds left, Mitchel Hoffman ran for two yards. Micek was stuffed on a run. The half ended on an incomplete pass.
Marquette promptly scored three plays into the second half. Kreh galloped 44 yards for the touchdown, giving the Mustangs a 28-0 lead.
Lafayette then drove 80 yards in nine plays to get on the scoreboard. Micek hit senior Pernell Garner along the sideline and Garner caught it and dashed in for a 22-yard touchdown reception. Josh Reynolds added the extra point for a 28-7 lead.
Micek finished with 273 yards on 24 of 38 passing.
The Lancers moved to the Marquette 25 on their next possession where they lost the ball on downs.
Kreh went back to work. After a 3-yard run, he raced 72 yards and broke two tackles to score and put the Mustangs on top 35-7.
"The long ones are pretty fun," Kreh said. "It's always good to break tackles. It's good to celebrate in the end zone with everyone. I feel like I could have played a little big better. I could have hit some of the holes quicker. I wasn't getting there fast enough."
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Kreh scored from 38 yards out to complete the scoring.
Manne was not discouraged by his Lancers.
"I thought our effort was pretty good," Manne said. "We have to clean up some penalties. Tomorrow is a new day."
