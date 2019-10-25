Marquette's Christopher Kreh takes off on a run in the first quarter of a football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Christopher Kreh takes a look to his side and takes off for a 43 yard touchdown run in the first quarter of a football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette Quarterback Blake Micek takes a look down the line during a football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Marquette defense celebrates prematurely on a fumble in the first quarter of a football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Ben Hollenbeck (8), Marquette's Matthew Kadlec (39) and Marquette's Chase Callahan (2) celebrate a Lafayette six yard loss during a football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Jake Nelson wraps up Marquette's Christopher Kreh during a football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WILDWOOD — Marquette junior running back Chris Kreh could have taken the credit. But that isn’t his nature.
Kreh ran around, through and past the Lafayette defense and scored twice to lead the visiting Mustangs to a 34-13 win in a Suburban American West football game Friday night.
“My linemen did all of it for me,” said Kreh, who ran for 197 yards on 31 carries. “I can only thank them.”
While Kreh shied away from the credit, his coach, Michael Stewart, heaped on the praise for the 5-foot-11 power back.
“He’s a workhorse,” Stewart said. “He has been all year. Our offense, we ride with him. He opens up the passing game and every other facet for us. I can’t speak enough about his character, his work ethic and his ability.”
Quarterback George Williams threw for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Marquette (8-1, 3-1), No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports rankings, raced out to a large lead and never looked back.
Marquette established its running game from the opening kickoff, marching 67 yards on seven plays. Kreh’s 43-yard touchdown run capped the drive and snapped Lafayette’s shutout streak at 149 minutes, 57 seconds.
The Lancers shut out their previous three opponents.
“It was a big momentum changer and we needed that to set the tone for the rest of the game,” Kreh said.
Lafayette (7-2, 2-2) took advantage of a Caden Phipps 31-yard run and a pair of Marquette personal foul penalties to set up a first-and-goal on the Mustangs’ 6. But Marquette’s defense stiffened and stopped Phipps just short of the goal line on a fourth-and-short carry.
“We need to play better next week and learn from this,” Lafayette said Boyd Manne said. “They pretty much took it to us and we didn’t score. We get it inside the red zone, we had a penalty, we didn’t’ score there. The game was won in the trenches.”
Marquette added to its lead with a 91-yard drive as Williams got the passing attack going with strikes to Aries Gilyard and Mac Cook. Williams opened the second quarter with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Cook to extend the advantage to 14-0.
Marquette pushed it to 17-0 at halftime on a Collin Fisk 28-yd field goal late in the second quarter.
“That’s one of the things we focused on this week was scoring first,” Stewart said. “We knew if we could get on the board, then our defense would be able to hold our own.”
Kreh carried the ball 20 times for 147 yards and Marquette totaled 160 rushing yards in the first half. The Mustangs held the ball for more than 16 of the first 24 minutes.
After stuffing Lafayette’s opening drive, the Mustangs held the Lancers without a first down on their next four possessions and limited them to just 67 total yards in the first half.
Fisk extended the pumped the lead to 20-0 with a 42-yard field goal early in the third quarter.
Lafayette used some trickery to get on the board as Owen Butler’s 12-yard run on a fake punt kept the drive alive. Three plays later, Phipps broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 20-7 with 3:24 left in the third. Phipps finished with 92 yards rushing on 17 carries.
But Marquette wasted no time with a response.
Williams found Cade Woodfin for a 4-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter and Chase Callahan ended Lafayette’s next drive with an interception, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run for Kreh to cap the Mustangs offensive outburst.
“We just emphasized focus all week,” Stewart said. “Obviously we weren’t happy with our performance (a 28-13 loss to Eureka) last week. We just got back to what we are good at and we focused, had a good week of practice and that turned into a good Friday night for us.”
