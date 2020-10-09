Kreh's legs power Marquette to big comeback against Kirkwood

CLARKSON VALLEY — Christopher Kreh has always been a workhorse, but after his performance Friday, perhaps that term is not strong enough.
Kreh carried the ball 51 times for 228 yards and scored three second-half touchdowns as Marquette overcame a 27-point second half deficit to stun Kirkwood 35-34 in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool football game Friday night at Marquette.
“That’s a lot. It didn’t feel like 51 carries,” Kreh said. “We just came out in the second half with a better push and were able to get our cut blocks and down blocks.”
Marquette (2-0) stayed unbeaten while Kirkwood dropped its season opener. Both teams got a late start to the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a clinical performance by senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage and his receivers built a 34-7 lead for the Pioneers midway through the third quarter, a sluggish Marquette team needed a spark.
Junior Sam Feldmann provided it.
Normally the spy for a possible fake punt, Feldmann rushed the punter, blocked the punt and Sean Ward scooped it up for the touchdown that provided the catalyst.
A successful onside kick followed, and Kreh went to work. Held to just 66 yards on 17 carries in the first half, the senior running back darted inside and outside and churned up yardage. He took a pitch 19 yards around right end to the pylon to cut the deficit to 34-21.
“We just stuck to our game plan,” Marquette senior offensive tackle Connor Throneberry said. “Even if the defense knows what’s coming, if we stick to our game plan and execute, there’s no stopping us.”
Then it was time for the defense to make a play.
After being torched for 334 yards of offense in the first half, the Mustangs began to smother the run and tighten the passing windows. Senior Justin Long stepped in front of a Nesslage pass and returned it deep into Kirkwood territory.
“That pick just sent us,” Feldmann said.
Kreh finished the drive with a punishing up-the-gut run at the end of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 34-28.
Again Marquette's defense held and gave the ball back to the offense and Kreh. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, and on his 42nd carry, Kreh took a snap from the wildcat formation and plowed into the end zone for the game-winning score.
“We brought in all our big bodies, and it was our big guys against their big guys, and our big guys just had more in the tank,” Throneberry said.
Marquette (2-0) tried to establish its ground game in the first half, but led by Kirkwood linebacker Will Lee, the Pioneers defense held him to 15 yards on his first seven carries, prompting the Mustangs to take to the air.
Midway through the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand executed a perfect play-action fake and dropped a pass over two defenders and into the hands of Dorius Smith for a 33-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring.
But Nesslage began to carve out yardage on the next possession, finding Gerald Jackson for 22 yards and Jackson Fortner for 31 yards. Senior Gerald Jackson took a pitch around left end and outraced the Marquette defense to the pylon to tie the score.
The Pioneers continued to stop Kreh and twice Ahlbrand overthrew an open Smith wheeling down the sideline for possible long gains.
In the first half, Nesslage did not miss.
He found Jaylen Phipps across the middle on a slant route and Phipps did the rest, stiff-arming a defender on his helmet and propelling himself into the end zone, dragging a tackler with him across the goal line.
The Nesslage to Phipps combination struck again on the next possession, when Phipps got his defender flat footed on a stop-and-go route and Nesslage floated a pass into his hands nine yards deep in the corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown connection.
After Ryland Irvin intercepted Ahlbrand on the next possession, Nesslage drifted a perfectly placed fade pattern to Will Lee, who rose above his defender and caught the ball at its apex for an eight-yard score.
And the good fortune of the first half continued until the buzzer, when Blaine Anderson clanked a 24-yard field goal off the left upright and it ricocheted through the uprights to give the Pioneers a 31-7 lead at intermission.
“We knew the scheme was sound, but it was just about tackling in space. We didn’t feel like we did that very well in the first half and they made some big plays on us,” Marquette coach Michael Stewart said.
A Lee interception to open the second half led to another short Anderson field goal, before Feldmann’s blocked punt changed the momentum and the eventual outcome.
“It’s a 48-minute game, you have to play two halves,” Kirkwood coach Farrell Shelton said. “Monday we’ll have one of two ways to go and we’ll have to challenge them to get better.”
After 51 carries, one might expect practice on Monday to be a day of recovery and reflection for Kreh.
“That’s probably double my normal amount of carries, but I’ll be right back out there ready to go on Monday,” Kreh said.
