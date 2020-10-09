Kreh's legs power Marquette to big comeback against Kirkwood

“We just stuck to our game plan,” Marquette senior offensive tackle Connor Throneberry said. “Even if the defense knows what’s coming, if we stick to our game plan and execute, there’s no stopping us.”

Then it was time for the defense to make a play.

After being torched for 334 yards of offense in the first half, the Mustangs began to smother the run and tighten the passing windows. Senior Justin Long stepped in front of a Nesslage pass and returned it deep into Kirkwood territory.

“That pick just sent us,” Feldmann said.

Kreh finished the drive with a punishing up-the-gut run at the end of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 34-28.

Again Marquette's defense held and gave the ball back to the offense and Kreh. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, and on his 42nd carry, Kreh took a snap from the wildcat formation and plowed into the end zone for the game-winning score.

“We brought in all our big bodies, and it was our big guys against their big guys, and our big guys just had more in the tank,” Throneberry said.