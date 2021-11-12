Krobath drills three field goals as Summit beats Eureka for district title

A Bryce Clark field goal with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter got Eureka (9-3) back to within one possession, but Krobath nailed a chip shot a couple of minutes later to give Summit some insurance.

“They made some great plays and games like this that's what it comes down to,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. “You’ve got to make plays and I tip my hat to that football program. Those guys they did some great things at big moments.”

Summit jumped out to a 10-0 lead as Krobath capped the Falcons’ opening drive with a 22-yard field goal and Mason Brown scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter.

Eureka came back to tie it.

Carson Smith got the Wildcats offense going with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Connor Quinn with 3:34 left in the second quarter. The score snapped a 153 minute, 12-second shutout streak by the Summit defense going back to October 15.

Clark booted a 33-yard field goal for Eureka with 14.5 seconds left in the half to even the game at 10-all going into the break. It was the first time this season that the Summit defense allowed more than eight points in a game.