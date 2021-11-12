Krobath drills three field goals as Summit beats Eureka for district title

FENTON — Most high school football players dream of scoring touchdowns. Summit High senior Drew Krobath dreams of kicking field goals.
“I live for those moments,” Krobath said. “That's what I go to bed thinking about.”
Dreams came true as Krobath booted three field goals to help lead host Summit to a 23-13 win over Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 football championship game on Friday night. It was the first game between the Rockwood School District rivals since 2009 and Summit's first win against Eureka since 2004.
Summit (11-0), No. 6 in the STLhighschools.com large school rankings and No. 8 in the Class 5 state media rankings, won its 14th district title and will travel to defending state champion Jackson (11-0) in the quarterfinals next week. Jackson beat Seckman 52-14 to claim the District 1 title.
Krobath drilled field goals of 22, 31 and 18 yards. None was bigger than the 31-yarder with 3 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Falcons a 20-10 lead, which came minutes after he left the game with a shoulder stinger.
“He's an emotional leader for our kids and the kid’s a warrior who still is going out there with a bum shoulder and kicking field goals and he was trying to gut through it,” Summit coach Eric Stewart said.
A Dareonte Turman 7-yard touchdown run capped the opening drive of the second half to give Summit a 17-10 lead.
A Bryce Clark field goal with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter got Eureka (9-3) back to within one possession, but Krobath nailed a chip shot a couple of minutes later to give Summit some insurance.
“They made some great plays and games like this that's what it comes down to,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. “You’ve got to make plays and I tip my hat to that football program. Those guys they did some great things at big moments.”
Summit jumped out to a 10-0 lead as Krobath capped the Falcons’ opening drive with a 22-yard field goal and Mason Brown scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter.
Eureka came back to tie it.
Carson Smith got the Wildcats offense going with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Connor Quinn with 3:34 left in the second quarter. The score snapped a 153 minute, 12-second shutout streak by the Summit defense going back to October 15.
Clark booted a 33-yard field goal for Eureka with 14.5 seconds left in the half to even the game at 10-all going into the break. It was the first time this season that the Summit defense allowed more than eight points in a game.
Eureka’s offense had several chances to take the lead in the first half, but Summit’s defense had a pair of timely turnovers to keep the Wildcats off the board.
“We've been doing that all year,” Krobath said. “We expect to do that. We don't expect to give up 13 points, but if we can score 23, then I'm fine with giving up 13.”
Samad Mounger made a juggling interception late in the first quarter for the Falcons at their 12 and Elijah Stevens came up with a fumble recovery early in the second quarter to stop another Eureka drive that marched to the Summit 16.
“We had a few things we would take back and change for sure, but I’m proud of this group of young men and the way they went about their business,” Sumner said.
The Class 5 quarterfinal against Jackson will pit strength against strength.
Summit’s defense has allowed opponents just 3.10 points a game and has posted five shutouts. But it will face its toughest challenge of the season against the Indians’ high-octane offense that averages almost 49 points a game.
“They're the Class 5 defending champions for a reason,” Stewart said. “Coach (Brent) Eckley is a great coach. They've got a lot of talent and they've got a system that on both sides of the ball makes you earn everything you get.”