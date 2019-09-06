Jared Rhodes of Ladue (7) celebrates with the special team players after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown against SLUH on September 6, 2019 in St. Louis. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Jared Rhodes of Ladue grabs a blocked punt and returns it for a touchdown against SLUH on September 6, 2019 in St. Louis. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Kellen Porter of SLUH finds an opening and looks for yardage against Ladue on Friday September 6, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Jared Rhodes (7) and Ravon Brown (24) of Ladue reach up for a blocked punt against SLUH on September 6, 2019 in St. Louis. Paul Baillargeon | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Jared Rhodes of Ladue (7) celebrates with the special team players after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown against SLUH on September 6, 2019 in St. Louis. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Marzion Cosby of Ladue makes the diving catch in the end zone for a touchdown against SLUH on Friday September 6, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Kellen Porter of SLUH reverses the field and looks for yardage against Ladue on Friday September 6, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Kellen Porter of SLUH reverses the field and looks for yardage against Ladue on Friday September 6, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Kellen Porter of SLUH finds an opening and looks for yardage against Ladue on Friday September 6, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Luke Schuermann of SLUH makes the reception against Ladue on Friday September 6, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Rams found themselves down 9-0 after a first quarter where little went right. But the defending state champions found the on switch to their high-flying attack, scoring 27 points in the second quarter to pull away for a 48-36 win at St. Louis U. High in a non-conference game Friday night.
Henry McIntosh threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns for Ladue (2-0), No. 1 in the Class 4 state rankings and No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Mason Player had three catches for 107 yards and a score and Marzion Cosby had four catches for 60 yards while catching a touchdown pass and running for another.
“It’s really the coaches,” McIntosh said. “They cool us down. We know that if we stick to the game plan we’ll be good.”
Kellen Porter ran for 121 yards for SLUH (1-1) and Brendan Hannah threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
SLUH started its first four drives of the game in Ladue territory, but only came away with nine points.
Isaac Thompson’s interception set the Junior Billikens up at the Rams’ 19-yard-line for the first drive. SLUH drove to the 1, but Ladue’s Jared Rhodes recovered a fumble at the goal line.
After forcing the Rams on a three-and-out, SLUH got the ball at the Ladue 43. The Jr. Billikens drove to the Ladue 10, but had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Thomas Zeigler.
SLUH’s defense came up big again on Ladue’s third drive after Dashiell Wuller recovered a fumble on the Rams’ 21. Hannah’s 1-yard touchdown run came right after Hannah found Luke Ratterman for a 20-yard pass to give SLUH a 9-0 lead.
SLUH’s next drive started on the Ladue 47, but Ladue’s defense stopped Porter short of the line to gain on a fourth-and-two, turning the ball over to the Rams on their 27.
“We didn’t get to play much football last week,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said. “We played four minutes with the rain and everything up at Ritenour. We were kind of leery about a slow start. Give our defense credit. I thought we could have came out of that a lot worse.”
After being held to just 17 yards on 12 plays, including two turnovers, in the first quarter, Ladue’s offense found its explosiveness.
McIntosh found Cosby on a wide receiver screen to pick up the Rams’ first first down of the game with 9:43 left in the second quarter. On the next play, McIntosh found a wide open Player for a 63-yard touchdown pass to help Ladue cut SLUH’s lead to 9-7.
A SLUH personal foul penalty on a punt gave Ladue the ball at midfield to start its next possession. McIntosh wasted no time, hooking up with Stewart Dove for a 50-yard touchdown pass in the drive’s first play to give Ladue a 14-9 lead.
“We watched the film on the sideline, we knew what we had to do and we executed,” McIntosh said. “Their line did a great job of blocking in the second quarter and our receivers got open.”
Ladue’s special teams got into the fun late in the second quarter as a pair of Rams blocked a SLUH punt. Rhodes scooped up the loose ball at the Jr. Billikens’ 30 and ran it in for a touchdown to give Ladue a 20-9 lead with 3:33 left in the half.
But the Rams weren’t done. McIntosh capitalized on a Gideon Boaten interception with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cosby to give Ladue a 27-9 halftime lead.
“I think getting the ball to our playmakers and Henry kind of settled down,” Tarpey said. “I think in the first (quarter) he was trying to make every play a big play and once he settled into the game he showed you why he was an all state quarterback last year.”
Ladue put up 146 yards from scrimmage in the second quarter, despite having the ball for just 4 minutes, 23 seconds of the frame, and the Rams averaged more than 11 yards a play from scrimmage.
Ladue’s offense kept SLUH at bay in the second half. McIntosh threw touchdown passes to Nick Steibler and Kenyatta Anderson and Cosby scored on a 2-yard run.
Hannah scored on a 3-yard run and connected with Jack McClelland for a pair of touchdown passes and another touchdown pass to Issac Thompson for SLUH’s second half points.
“They fought to the end,” SLUH coach Mike Jones said. “You’ve got to give Ladue credit; they’re the defending state champions for a reason. I think they’ve won 17 games in a row so coach Tarp's done a phenomenal job over there, got his guys ready to play. We got up 9-0 and they did what state champions do. They stayed in, fought and got back into the game and got the victory because of it.”
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
SLUH vs. Ladue football
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.