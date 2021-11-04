Ladue Rams at Eureka Wildcats

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 seed Ladue 9-1; No. 2 Eureka 8-2.
Rankings: Ladue, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Ladue 42, Parkway South 13; Eureka 44, Webster Groves 7.
Up next: No. 1 seed Summit (9-0) or No. 5 seed Lafayette (5-5).
On Ladue: Last season was the first since 2015 it did not advance as far as the state semifinals. … Faces Eureka for the first time since 2003. … Won six in a row since it lost to Kirkwood 34-18 on Sept. 17. … Plays just its fourth road game this season. … Sophomore quarterback Beau Dolan has passed for 822 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Jared Rhodes has rushed for 1,019 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. Senior receivers Khalil Davis, Justin McBride and junior receiver Adonis Whitley have combined for 52 receptions, 894 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Tommy Margulis has 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Clayton Coughlin has 76 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior defensive back Russell Malone has 57 tackles, two tackles for loss and three interceptions. At defensive back Rhodes has three interceptions.
On Eureka: Faces Ladue for the first time since 2003. Split the previous four meetings. … Has not advanced out of a district tournament since 2013, when it played in the Class 6 semifinals. … Lost to Hazelwood Central and Kirkwood by a combined six points this season. … Senior quarterback Carson Smith has passed for 1,622 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed for 1,331 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan Fonke has 25 receptions for 427 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Meyer has 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has 87 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Matrell Brown has 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Sophomore defensive back Allen Brown has 23 tackles and five interceptions. At defensive back Meyer has three interceptions.