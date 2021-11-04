Ladue Rams at Eureka Wildcats

On Ladue: Last season was the first since 2015 it did not advance as far as the state semifinals. … Faces Eureka for the first time since 2003. … Won six in a row since it lost to Kirkwood 34-18 on Sept. 17. … Plays just its fourth road game this season. … Sophomore quarterback Beau Dolan has passed for 822 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Jared Rhodes has rushed for 1,019 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. Senior receivers Khalil Davis, Justin McBride and junior receiver Adonis Whitley have combined for 52 receptions, 894 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Tommy Margulis has 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Clayton Coughlin has 76 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior defensive back Russell Malone has 57 tackles, two tackles for loss and three interceptions. At defensive back Rhodes has three interceptions.