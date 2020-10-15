Ladue Rams at Kirkwood Pioneers

On Ladue: Dropped first meeting with Lafayette since at least 1999 to open up its season last week. Will play Kirkwood for the third consecutive season and fourth time since 1999. Split its last two with the Pioneers including a 36-35 loss last year in the regular season finale. …Freshman quarterback Beau Dolan completed 10 of 24 passes for 87 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Junior running back Jared Rhodes rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Stewart Dove caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Junior Sam M’Pemba caught four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. … Lafayette’s 44 points is the most allowed by Ladue since 2011 when it lost to MICDS 56-55. The Rams did not report individual defensive statistics.