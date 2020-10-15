Ladue Rams at Kirkwood Pioneers

When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Ladue 0-1; Kirkwood 0-1
Rankings: Ladue No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Kirkwood No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason
Last week: Lafayette 44, Ladue 38; Marquette 35, Kirkwood 34
Stream: Prepcasts.com
On Ladue: Dropped first meeting with Lafayette since at least 1999 to open up its season last week. Will play Kirkwood for the third consecutive season and fourth time since 1999. Split its last two with the Pioneers including a 36-35 loss last year in the regular season finale. …Freshman quarterback Beau Dolan completed 10 of 24 passes for 87 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Junior running back Jared Rhodes rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Stewart Dove caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Junior Sam M’Pemba caught four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. … Lafayette’s 44 points is the most allowed by Ladue since 2011 when it lost to MICDS 56-55. The Rams did not report individual defensive statistics.
On Kirkwood: Scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun an undefeated Ladue 36-35 in Week 9 last season. … Led Marquette 34-7 before the Mustangs stormed back with 28 consecutive points to pull out the one-point victory last week. … This is the first of two home games this season for the Pioneers. They are scheduled to host Eureka on Oct. 23. … Senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 16 of 31 passes for 263 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted twice. Senior receiver Cole Johnson rushed three times for a team-high 58 yards last week. Senior running back Gerald Jackson rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Jaylen Phipps caught five passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Fortner caught four passes for 59 yards. … Senior linebacker Jason Petty made 17 tackles. Senior linebacker Ryland Irvin made 14 tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Will Lee made nine tackles and an interception.
