Ladue Rams at Seckman Jaguars

On Ladue: Seckman is its second of just three regular-season road games. Won last week at Ritenour and travels to Fox on Oct. 22. Has posted at least one shutout in six successive seasons dating back to 2015. … Sophomore quarterback Beau Dolan has completed 20-of-42 passes for 350 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Junior quarterback Jaylen Swinney has completed 22-of-42 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Jared Rhodes has rushed for 528 yards, caught five passes for 109 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Adonis Whitley has 11 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Four other players have at least one touchdown reception. … Senior defensive lineman Clayton Coughlin has made 47 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior linebacker Tommy Margulis has made 42 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered two fumbles. At defensive back Rhodes has made 19 tackles and two interceptions.