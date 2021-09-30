Ladue Rams at Seckman Jaguars

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Ladue 4-1, Seckman 4-1.
Rankings: Ladue No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Ladue 35, Ritenour 0; Seckman 54, Mehlville 20
On Ladue: Seckman is its second of just three regular-season road games. Won last week at Ritenour and travels to Fox on Oct. 22. Has posted at least one shutout in six successive seasons dating back to 2015. … Sophomore quarterback Beau Dolan has completed 20-of-42 passes for 350 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Junior quarterback Jaylen Swinney has completed 22-of-42 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Jared Rhodes has rushed for 528 yards, caught five passes for 109 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Adonis Whitley has 11 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Four other players have at least one touchdown reception. … Senior defensive lineman Clayton Coughlin has made 47 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior linebacker Tommy Margulis has made 42 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered two fumbles. At defensive back Rhodes has made 19 tackles and two interceptions.
On Seckman: Is 4-1 for the second time since 2018 and just the third time since 1999. Faces Ladue for the first time since 1999. Ladue won that meeting 41-0. Bounced back from tough loss to Hazelwood Central to overpower Mehlville with 47 unanswered points in the first half last week. …Junior quarterback Cole Ruble has rushed for 1,092 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s completed 19-of-31 passes for 359 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Ty Kitcher has rushed for 209 yards and caught nine passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Anthony Westervelt has caught nine passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Jaydon Ashlock has made 36 tackles and recovered two fumbles. Junior safety Brandon Borawski has made 34 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Noa Isaia has made a team-high three sacks and 15 tackles.