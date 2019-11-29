When: 1 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 4 semifinal
Records: Lade 12-1; Webb City 12-1
Rankings: Ladue No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media; Webb City No. 1 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Ladue 47, Liberty 0; Webb City 62, Camdenton 34
Up next: Winner of St. Mary's-Platte County in championship.
Broadcasts: Prepcasts.com will broadcast video of the game.
On Ladue: Defending Class 4 champion faces Webb City for the third consecutive season. Lost first matchup in 2017 championship game. Won at Webb City in semifinal round last season, 17-13. Makes fourth consecutive semifinal appearance and fifth in six seasons. Lone loss this season was to Kirkwood, 36-35, in Week 9 after Kirkwood scored 29 points in the fourth quarter. ….Senior quarterback Henry McIntosh has completed 134 of 204 passes for 2,240 yards, 28 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Jared Rhodes has rushed for 580 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Gideon Boaten has rushed for 438 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Marzion Cosby has 29 receptions for 509 yards and 13 total touchdowns. Senior Mason Player has 30 receptions for 574 yards and 12 total touchdowns. ...Junior Ethan Deutsch has 61 tackles. Boaten has 42 tackles and eight sacks. Junior Kenyatta Anderson has 30 tackles and six interceptions.
On Webb City: Won six state championships since 2010, tied with Valle Catholic for all-time Missouri lead with 14 championships. Makes 11th semifinal appearance in 12 seasons. Lone loss this season came to Joplin, 35-28. ...Running back Devrin Weathers has rushed for 1,252 yards and 16 touchdowns. Running back Terrell Cabala has rushed for 938 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Kade Hicks has rushed for 672 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's thrown for 582 yards and 11 touchdowns. ...Senior Sergio Perez has 86 tackles and four sacks. Junior Treghan Parker has 78 tackles and three interceptions. Senior Cale McCallister has five interceptions. Senior Brayden Bond has 56 tackles and seven sacks.