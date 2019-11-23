LADUE — Mason Player is ready to see a familiar foe.
Player caught seven passes for 69 yards, including two for touchdowns during a big 28-point outburst in the first quarter, as the Rams rolled to a 47-0 victory over Liberty in a Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday afternoon at Orrin S. Wightman IV Field.
“For our seniors, this is our last time playing here and our coach told us we really wanted to come out fast, so that's what we did,” Player said. “Coach told us we have to play for each other and we're brothers. We had to play as a team and that's what we did.”
Ladue (12-1) will make a return trip to Webb City (12-1) for a Class 4 semifinal game next weekend.
Ladue traveled to southwest Missouri and knocked off the Cardinals 17-13 in last year's semifinals en route to winning the Class 4 title. Player caught the game-winning TD midway through the fourth quarter of that contest.
“I'm really excited to go down there again, actually,” Player said. “Webb's a great program. We're really happy to be playing them again. We respect them a lot. We're going to bring our 'A' game next week, I promise you that. We're going to be watching film all week and we're going to be ready.”
Ladue and Webb City also played in the 2017 postseason, with the Cardinals winning that matchup in the Class 4 championship.
“In 4A football, they are the best program year in and year out,” Rams coach Mike Tarpey said. “The good thing is we will be used to what it is. It's a different experience over there. It's a great experience. Their fans do a great job. Their community comes out. We look forward to the opportunity to play them again.”
Liberty (9-4) was making its first quarterfinal appearance in school history.
“It's huge for our program moving forward,” Eagles coach Ryan McMillen said. “We kind of see what the standard is for next year and that's what our goal is going to be the entire offseason.”
Liberty mustered just four first downs on passes of 30 and 34 yards from Blake Seaton to Terrell Cotton and on their last two running plays as the clock was winding down. The Eagles had just 105 yards of total offense and turned the ball over five times, including four in the first half.
“We had a few mistakes in our pass coverage and, when you're playing a team that good, they're going to capitalize on mistakes, and boy did they,” McMillen said.
One bright spot for Liberty was a pair of interceptions by junior defensive back Luke Linden.
“Our motto is, 'Doesn't matter, get better,'” McMillen said. “So, we kind of went out after the first quarter with that mentality and played a little better the next three quarters.”
The Rams marched 67 yards in 10 plays on the opening drive and took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Jared Rhodes.
Ladue then scored three unanswered touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first quarter.
After a three-and-out, Rhodes completed another drive, this one 61 yards in five plays, with a 2-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.
A pair of Liberty red zone turnovers led to a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Henry McIntosh to Player.
A fumble gave the Rams the ball at the Eagles' 20 and Player got behind the secondary and hauled in a 21-yard scoring pass in the end zone three plays later to increase the lead to 21-0 with 1:55 left in the opening quarter.
An interception by Stewart Dove set Ladue up at the Liberty 17 and McIntosh found Player in the back corner of the end zone on the very next play to pump it to a four-touchdown advantage with 16.8 seconds left in the first. It was the duo's 12th scoring hookup of the season.
“Mason has that raw speed and he can just flat-out go and Henry throws the ball as well as anybody,” Tarpey said. “When you get those short fields and you take advantage, it creates more momentum for yourself.”
The mistakes continued for the Eagles to start the second quarter as a bad snap on a punt went out of the back of the end zone for a safety and a 30-0 deficit.
Rhodes punched in his third TD on a 1-yard run with nine seconds left in the first half for a 37-0 halftime advantage. It gave the sophomore running back his team-high 13th TD of the season.
“We love the way he runs the ball. He runs the ball hard,” Tarpey said. “It's hard to say somebody is Andrew Hunt from last year because Andrew is a talented player, but he has that style. He has that quick burst through the hole, which is really nice.”
The Rams added a 22-yard field goal from Mason Taylor late in the third quarter and a 10-yard TD run by Marzion Cosby in the fourth to account for the final points and send them on their way to another semifinal tilt with the Cardinals.
“Obviously, Webb City has a great legacy in Class 4 and we're trying to do that over here on this side of the state,” Player said. “That's really been our main goal these last four years and I think that's why we've had so much success.”