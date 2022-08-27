Ladue rolls past Westminster to help Bryant to first win as head coach

TOWN AND COUNTRY — David Bryant didn't care whether temperatures were in the 30s or in the low 90s like they were Saturday afternoon.

The postgame water cooler shower felt incredible.

“That was a long time coming,” he said. “So, it's a great feeling.”

A longtime Ladue High assistant football coach, Bryant finally got his chance to lead the Rams this season. And his players made sure he got that refreshing soaking after he notched a 64-7 win at Westminster for his first victory as the program's head coach.

Bryant is a 2005 Ladue graduate that led the Rams in rushing yards and touchdowns as a senior. He spent 11 years as an assistant — including the last seven as the defensive coordinator — and relished the chance to take over for Mike Tarpey, who stepped down last spring after 15 seasons as head coach.

“It means a lot,” Bryant said. “Ladue football has been great for me as a coach and a player. So, to get a chance to lead the program is a full circle of dreams come true.”

Bryant's players were more than thrilled to get their new head coach his first 'W' in his first game at the helm.

“Everybody was real happy and excited, and it feels great to get that first win for him, especially for my senior year,” Rams senior running back/linebacker Boston Lee said.

The win marked the fourth straight win over Westminster (0-1), and the Rams (1-0) have outscored the Wildcats 182-14 in those four contests.

“They lost a lot of guys, so we thought it would be a little bit more competitive. But you just take hats off to them. They have a tremendous program,” Westminster coach Butler B'ynote' said. “When you have a program like that, you just kind of rebuild guys and put them in place. That's where we want to be. We're trying to get to where we don't just have a good season here or there. We're trying to build a program. It was disappointing, but this is part of the learning process.”

Ladue got things going in a big way right off the bat Saturday when Lee took the game's opening kickoff 72 yards to get the Rams in the red zone.

“I want to say thank you to my teammates because I wouldn't have had that without the blocks they set up,” Lee said. “I wanted to come out and set the tone right away with intensity to let the people know what I'm here for.”

The Rams needed just three plays to cover the remaining 20 yards and took a 7-0 lead on Isaiah Julian's 6-yard run just 1 minute and 7 seconds in.

Ladue's defense got a fourth-down stop at the Westminster 32 and turned it into six points on Dylan Hawthorne's 11-yard catch in the back corner of the end zone on a fade pass to give the Rams a 13-0 lead (the PAT was blocked) before the game was five minutes old.

Hawthorne was one of six different Rams to catch a pass in the opener and Ladue also had six different players rush the ball, giving the offense a very balanced attack. And junior quarterback Beau Dolan had plenty of options to choose from.

“That's really good to see because we know we can use that in the season,” Dolan said. “We have a ton of seniors that we know will play like they can.”

After a short punt, the Rams took over at the Wildcats' 45-yard line and they made it a 16-0 game on Aiden Goldstein's 20-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.

A blocked punt allowed Ladue to take over in Westminster territory for the fourth straight possession to start the game, and the ensuing two-play drive was all Adonis Whitley. He hauled in a 30-yard pass and scored from one yard out on a jet sweep to increase the Rams' lead to 22-0 (the PAT. again, was blocked).

In all, Ladue started four of its six first-half possessions, and three of five in the second half, in Westminster territory.

“Having a short field gives the offense that much more of a chance to put points on the board,” Bryant said. “We tell the guys all the time the team that wins the field position battle is probably the team that's gonna win the game. Today, we won the field position battle and the scoreboard showed it.”

The Wildcats followed that by putting together their best drive of the game with successive gains of 11, 23, 15 and 15 yards, respectively, before Caden Collison scored on a 2-yard misdirection screen pass to bring Westminster to within 22-7 just under four minutes into the second quarter.

“We have some guys that can catch the ball in space and try to get some yards,” B'ynote' said. “We're not a big vertical team, but we really pride ourselves on being efficient at executing the short passing game, so it was really good to see that. That's kind of where we'll hang our hat and try to build upon that in the future.”

Whitley found paydirt again on the Rams' next series with a 2-yard catch on a shovel pass to cap an impressive 15-play, 71-yard drive and Ladue tacked on another score on a 1-yard keeper by Dolan on fourth-and-goal with five seconds left in the first half to give the Rams a commanding 36-7 lead at the intermission.

Ladue kept up its offensive dominance in the second half with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns on a 40-yard Luke Clatto catch and a 68-yard run by Julian, along with two fourth-quarter scores on runs by Jaylen Swinney (nine yards) and Shaun Roberts (four yards) to close out a sizable opening-week win for the Rams.