Ladue's Marzion Cosby pulls in a short pass and runs in for the touchdown during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue and Summit captains meet for the coin toss during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Gideon Boaten cuts back hard to get outside during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kamarin Young (middle) is greated at the line of scrimmage by a pile of Ladue players during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Jacob Morris punts out of the end zone during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Ladue on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Blake Vaughan (middle) celebrates after sacking the Ladue's Henry Mcintosh during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Andrew Klump passes during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Ladue on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Stewart Dove turns up field after catching a pass during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Jared Rhodes blasts through a gaping hole and runs for a big gain during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Andrew Klump (left) tries to pull free from Ladue's Gideon Boaten during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Gideon Boaten (right) tucks the ball as he prepares contact from Summit's Justin Vance during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Deandre Knox runs the ball during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Ladue on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Marzion Cosby (right) is wrapped up by Summit's Parker Hahn during a Class 4 District 3 championship football on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Mason Taylor kicks off during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kamarin Young (right) rolls over Ladue's Melchizedek Woodson keeping his knee off the ground and continues to the end zone for the score during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Henry Mcintosh passes during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Marzion Cosby pulls in a short pass and runs in for the touchdown during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Ladue and Summit captains meet for the coin toss during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Ladue's Gideon Boaten cuts back hard to get outside during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Summit's Kamarin Young (middle) is greated at the line of scrimmage by a pile of Ladue players during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Summit's Jacob Morris punts out of the end zone during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Ladue on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Summit's Blake Vaughan (middle) celebrates after sacking the Ladue's Henry Mcintosh during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Summit's Andrew Klump passes during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Ladue on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Ladue's Stewart Dove turns up field after catching a pass during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Ladue's Jared Rhodes blasts through a gaping hole and runs for a big gain during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Summit's Andrew Klump (left) tries to pull free from Ladue's Gideon Boaten during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Ladue's Gideon Boaten (right) tucks the ball as he prepares contact from Summit's Justin Vance during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Summit's Deandre Knox runs the ball during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Ladue on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Ladue's Marzion Cosby (right) is wrapped up by Summit's Parker Hahn during a Class 4 District 3 championship football on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Ladue's Mason Taylor kicks off during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Summit's Kamarin Young (right) rolls over Ladue's Melchizedek Woodson keeping his knee off the ground and continues to the end zone for the score during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Ladue's Henry Mcintosh passes during a Class 4 District 3 championship football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ladue High School in Ladue, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
LADUE — Brock Jones knew it wasn’t going to be a run.
The Ladue High linebacker was right.
Jones’ third quarter interception of a pass from Summit quarterback Andrew Klump changed the momentum and sparked host Ladue to a 35-14 win in the Class 4 District 3 championship game on Friday night.
Ladue (11-1) won its fourth successive district title. The defending state champion will host Liberty in the quarterfinals next weekend.
“I was reading my guard and he pulled away, but I looked at the quarterback’s eyes and knew he wasn’t going to hand it off,” Jones said of the pick. “They were running that fake all game.”
The turnover came one play after Summit (10-2) had seemingly flipped field position. The Falcons started the drive at their own 5-yard-line and had just moved it to their 44 with the game tied 14-14.
But Jones hauled in his third interception of the season at the Summit 47 and ran it down to the Falcons’ 7. Two plays later, Henry McIntosh found Stewart Dove for a 9-yard touchdown pass to give Ladue a 21-14 lead.
“Anytime you get those momentum plays, those turnovers in playoff football it’s a huge thing,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said.
A pair of 2-yard touchdown runs by Marzion Cosby in the fourth quarter helped Ladue put the game away.
“We really believed that we could do it,” Jones said. “We all came together 11 strong and we knew we could pull it off in the end.”
The defenses controlled the first 12 minutes of play.
Ladue, despite having two of its first three drives start in Summit territory, couldn’t dent the scoreboard as the Falcons thwarted all three drives with timely sacks. Meanwhile, the Rams defense held Summit to just one first down and 22 total yards from scrimmage in a scoreless first quarter.
“Their athleticism really gave us fits on both sides of the ball, especially in the box, they’re very active,” Tarpey said. “It’s kind of an evenly matched game. We’re built the same way.”
Ladue’s offense woke up after its special teams took advantage of an errant snap on a Summit punt to set the Rams up at the Falcons’ 5. McIntosh then found Mason Taylor for a 3-yard touchdown pass for the game’s first score.
McIntosh needed two plays to put the Rams into the end zone on their next drive. He connected with Cosby twice – for 12 yards and then a 28-yard touchdown pass – to put Ladue up 14-0.
“We do have a lot of young guys,” McIntosh said. “Once we mentally settled into a playoff game that’s where we showed our true colors. We just had to push through at the beginning.”
Kamarin Young provided the answer for Summit.
Young, who rushed for 110 yards for contest, got the Falcons going by breaking a couple of tackles for a 68-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit in half. A 34-yard Young run on Summit’s next possession set it up at the Ladue 4 where Klump found Deandre Knox for a touchdown pass to tie it at 14-all with 3:42 left in the second quarter.
“I’m really happy with how this team has developed a little bit of a chip on its shoulder,” Tarpey said. “They want to prove that they can get back there. Whether we do or not remains to be seen, but they are going to work to get back there.”
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp07.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp06.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp09.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp10.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp12.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp01.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp02.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp03.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp04.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp05.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp08.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp11.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp13.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp14.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp15.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp16.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp17.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp18.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp19.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp20.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp21.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp22.JPG
19-15-11Summit@LadueC4D3finalFBKemp23.JPG
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.