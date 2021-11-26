Lafayette County Huskers at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

On Lafayette County: Has won two of its three previous semifinal appearances. Has never won a state championship. … Outscored its competition by an average margin of victory of 51-12. Has not been held to fewer than 34 points in any game this season. Has scored 50 or more points in six games and broken 70 points scored three times. … Won 12 in a row after it lost 39-34 in Week 1 to Hamilton. … Bowling Green’s 32 points last week were the most it has allowed an opponent since Week 1. ... Defense posted six shutouts and held eight opponents to seven or fewer points.

On Lutheran St. Charles: Advanced to first semifinal in program history. … Won seven games in a row. Only losses this season came to Denver Lutheran and St. Mary’s, both of which remain alive in the playoffs. … Led Lift For Life 42-24 at halftime last week. … Defense has posted five shutouts and held seven opponents to seven or fewer points. … Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,415 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,071 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 26 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays have combined for 49 receptions for 916 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ayden Harris has made 161 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Aaron Powell has made 103 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rusteyemer has made 63 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Murray State recruit Jaydon Wannstedt has made 64 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and one sack.