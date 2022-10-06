Lafayette Lancers at Eureka Wildcats

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Lafayette 4-2; Eureka 6-0.
Rankings: Eureka, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lafayette 49, Ladue 10; Eureka 34, Pattonville 7.
On Lafayette: Has scored 42 or more points in its four wins. Held to 14 or less in its two losses. … Has lost its last six in a row to Eureka. Last win in the series came in 2016. Hasn’t won at Eureka since 2014. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Behl has completed 77 of 125 passes for 1,059 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior athlete Zae Jones has completed 9 of 15 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He’s caught 19 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown. Junior Dre Davis has rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jeremy Lewis has rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Five receivers have caught 10 or more passes and all of them have scored two or more touchdowns. … Senior safety Jackson Weidner has made 63 tackles and an interception. Senior Hunter Song has made 48 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior Andrew Weir has made 36 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Senior Jeremy Lewis has made 16 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Eureka: Off to best start since 2017, when it won its first seven games. … Has won six in a row and 10 of its last 12 against rival Lafayette. … Senior running back Kevin Emmanuel leads the area with 1,399 yards and 18 total touchdowns. Averages more than 7 yards per carry. ... Senior quarterback Jace Peterson has completed 27 of 48 passes for 347 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Allen Brown has caught 15 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Ryan Thornhill has made 46 tackles and two sacks. Senior linebacker Trenton Groff has made 37 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Senior defensive lineman Messiah Greer has made 27 tackles and three sacks. At defensive back Brown has made three interceptions.