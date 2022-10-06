Lafayette Lancers at Eureka Wildcats

On Lafayette: Has scored 42 or more points in its four wins. Held to 14 or less in its two losses. … Has lost its last six in a row to Eureka. Last win in the series came in 2016. Hasn’t won at Eureka since 2014. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Behl has completed 77 of 125 passes for 1,059 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior athlete Zae Jones has completed 9 of 15 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He’s caught 19 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown. Junior Dre Davis has rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jeremy Lewis has rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Five receivers have caught 10 or more passes and all of them have scored two or more touchdowns. … Senior safety Jackson Weidner has made 63 tackles and an interception. Senior Hunter Song has made 48 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior Andrew Weir has made 36 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Senior Jeremy Lewis has made 16 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.