Lafayette Lancers at Eureka Wildcats

On Lafayette: Lost its last five to rival Eureka. Last win came in a 14-7 slugfest in 2016. Did not play Eureka last season due to the COVID-19 truncated schedule. … Sophomore Zae Jones has stepped in at quarterback after senior starter Brandon Keen was injured against Lindbergh in Week 2. Jones completed 10 of 21 passes for 181 yards and was intercepted twice last week against Fox. Jones has rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns prior to Keen’s injury. Senior running back Johnathan Marshall rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown against Fox. Senior receiver Matt Jones has caught 10 passes for 90 yards. … Senior defensive lineman Tommy Hagan has 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks and leads the team in all three categories. Junior linebacker Kris Kamrud has 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.