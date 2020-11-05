Lafayette Lancers at Fox Warriors

On Fox: Beat Vianney for the first time since 2000 last week. … Lost at least 14 in a row to Lafayette dating to 1999. Closest margin in that span was a 34-31 defeat in 2001. … Bumped into Class 6 this season after losing to Class 5 runner-up Jackson in a district final last season. This season Jackson was the only team to beat Fox. … Offense is a punishing run-heavy attack that features three primary ball carriers. Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed 87 times for 821 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s completed 20 of 43 passes for 345 yards and been intercepted three times. … Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed 76 times for 531 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Junior running back Jake Waters has rushed 76 times for 590 yards and three touchdowns. … No player has caught more than five passes this season. … Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni has made 83 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 79 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. … In the defensive secondary Inman has three interceptions.