Lafayette Lancers vs. Marquette Mustangs

On Lafayette: Makes season debut as the Rockwood School District has allowed its schools to move beyond the St. Louis County line to begin competition in high-frequency contact sports, which remains prohibited in St. Louis County. … Lancers have lost their last two and three of their last four to the Mustangs. … Offense graduated standout running back Caden Phipps who accounted for 1,381 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 23 of the Lancers 39 touchdowns last season. Senior quarterback Blake Micek completed 82 of his 150 pass attempts for 1,020 yards, 9 touchdowns and was intercepted seven times last season. … Senior linebacker Michael Hoffman made 103 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions last season. Junior defensive lineman Tommy Hagan made 79 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and six sacks last season.

On Marquette: Won two in a row and three of its last four against rival Lafayette. It’s just the second time since 2000 that the Mustangs have won at least consecutive games against the Lancers. … Offense returns nearly all of it starters from last year’s 10-2 team that set the school record for wins and advanced to a Class 6 district championship game. … Senior running back Chris Kreh led the area with 2,238 rushing yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a junior. He’ll have four starters back on the offensive line to clear the way. … Defense graduated most of its experience. Junior linebacker Sam Feldman made 41 tackles last season. … Senior kicker Collin Fisk is a weapon who made nine field goals, 50 extra points and averaged better than 40 yards per kickoff last season.