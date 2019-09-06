Lafayette's Caden Phipps breaks free for a 62 yard touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Jalin Reese (4) and Lafayette's Marsean Fisher (1) celebrate the Lancers first touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Armon Hill (21) looks for a block to to help Hazelwood East's Isaiah Wilhite interception return during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Mitchel Hoffman wraps up a Hazelwood East runner during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's MarSean Fisher (1) grabs Hazelwood East's Deovian Jackson during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Armon Hill prepare to be hit from Lafayette's Malik Hampton during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Octavion Henderson gets off a pass before Lafayette's Jonah Robinson can hinder his throw during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brandon Keipp holds the ball on a kickoff for Lafayette's Josh Reynolds during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Deovian Jackson has difficulty bringing in a kickoff during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Deovian Jackson breaks into the open for a 77 yard touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Jarrell Baldwin tries to take down Lafayette's Jalin Reese during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Colin Cundy (79) provides protection for Lafayette's Caden Phipps during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Marsean Fisher catches a pass and then heads for a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's MarSean Fisher heads for the goaline for a 61 yard pass completion touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Caden Phipps breaks free for a 62 yard touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Jalin Reese (4) and Lafayette's Marsean Fisher (1) celebrate the Lancers first touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Hazelwood East's Armon Hill (21) looks for a block to to help Hazelwood East's Isaiah Wilhite interception return during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Mitchel Hoffman wraps up a Hazelwood East runner during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's MarSean Fisher (1) grabs Hazelwood East's Deovian Jackson during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Hazelwood East's Armon Hill prepare to be hit from Lafayette's Malik Hampton during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Hazelwood East's Octavion Henderson gets off a pass before Lafayette's Jonah Robinson can hinder his throw during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Brandon Keipp holds the ball on a kickoff for Lafayette's Josh Reynolds during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Hazelwood East's Deovian Jackson has difficulty bringing in a kickoff during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Hazelwood East's Deovian Jackson breaks into the open for a 77 yard touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Hazelwood East's Jarrell Baldwin tries to take down Lafayette's Jalin Reese during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Colin Cundy (79) provides protection for Lafayette's Caden Phipps during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's Marsean Fisher catches a pass and then heads for a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Lafayette's MarSean Fisher heads for the goaline for a 61 yard pass completion touchdown during a football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SPANISH LAKE — Boyd Manne admits there is no rhyme or reason behind his decision when to use one of his two quarterbacks over the other.
"It's just a feel," the veteran Lafayette High football coach said.
Manne has become the master of the two-quarterback system over the years, using that format on a regular basis since 2013.
And it still works.
Juniors T.J. Bright and Blake Micek banded together to throw for four touchdowns on Friday afternoon as the Lancers knocked off Hazelwood East 33-24 in a non-league affair at East.
The pair triggered a three-touchdown blitz in a span of 8 minutes, 16 seconds in the second quarter. That served as an early knockout punch for Lafayette, which has won its first two games of the season for the second time in the last three years.
"It's nothing new, they both bring different skills to the table," Manne said of his two-headed machine.
Micek, who got called up from the junior varsity team late last season, hit on 4 of 9 passes for 118 yards and two scores.
Bright, a transfer from Cuba High, located 84 miles southwest of St. Louis, was 3 of 9 for 110 yards and also tossed two touchdowns.
Most importantly, each quarterback flashed some big-play ability. Micek kick-started a run of 26 unanswered points with a 61-yard toss to MarSean Fisher that put the Lancers in front to stay 15-8. Just under three minutes later, Bright connected with senior running back Caden Phipps on a 72-yard catch-and-run.
Fisher and Phipps each caught two TD passes. Phipps carried most of the rushing load as well.
"We got some tempo going and they sort of got worn down," Bright said. "They couldn't stop us for those few series right there.
Explained Micek, "When we're running the ball well, it opens things up for the whole offense."
Both Bright and Micek would love to hold the starting duties alone. But they realize there is strength in numbers and that Manne's plan seems to work.
"It's what coach thinks is best for the team," Micek said. "Whoever he feels is it, is it and we respect his decision either way — especially since we're winning."
Lafayette took control by scoring three times during a four-possession stretch. Fisher jumped up and outfought two defenders on a fly pattern down the right sideline for the go-ahead score. Following a three-and-out, Bright unloaded a perfectly executed screen pass to Phipps, who rambled down the field behind a trio of strong blocks from his linemen.
Bright closed out the blitz with a 28-yard scoring toss to Phipps that pushed the lead to 29-8 with 2:46 left in the half.
The Lafayette defense recorded a pair of safeties in the first five minutes of the third quarter to essentially put the game away.
Hazelwood East (1-1) scored twice in the final 5:11 to make the final score respectable. Xavier Dozier's 76-yard TD gallop was the highlight of the afternoon for the Spartans.
"When you don't have consistency in practice, it's hard to execute in crucial moments," East coach Lorenzo Brinkley Jr. said. "That was our problem today."
The Lancers are off to a strong start that also includes a 14-7 win over Timberland on opening night. Both quarterbacks completed three passes each in that contest.
Manne is not ready to get too excited just yet. But he likes the way his team is coming along after posting a 3-7 mark last fall.
"You can't complain too much about being 2-0," he said.
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
Lafayette at Hazelwood East
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.