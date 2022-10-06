Lafayette takes turn trying to slow Eureka's punishing run game

WILDWOOD — There are no secrets when preparing for the Eureka High football team.

Stop the run and you’ll give yourself a chance.

But here’s the thing.

No one has figured out how to do it.

Lafayette takes its turn when it makes the short trek down Highway 109 to Eureka for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.

The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Eureka (6-0) has won its last six against Lafayette (4-2) including a 35-14 win at home last season.

“They’re a great team. They have a great offensive line, a great running back, they’ve got a great defense,” Lafayette coach Boyd Manne said. “It’s a great high school football atmosphere for their school and community and our school and community. Our players are really excited and looking forward to the challenge Friday night.”

And what a challenge it will be even as the Lancers know exactly what’s coming — Kevin Emmanuel and his five big, burly bodyguards.

Eureka’s 5-foot-8 and 195-pound standout senior running back, Emmanuel has rushed for an area-best 1,399 yards. He’s second in the area with 18 touchdowns. Since the start of his junior season Emmanuel has played in 18 varsity games. He’s scored in 17 of them. The one time he didn’t reach the end zone was a 23-13 loss at Summit in a Class 5 district final last season.

Behind senior left tackle Justin Selbert (6-foot-4, 280 pounds), senior left guard Josiah Hubbard (5-11, 240), junior center Drew Swingle (6-5, 280), senior right tackle Sam Eremita (6-0, 225) and junior right tackle Eli Craft (6-4, 255), Emmanuel is hard to find and even harder to get a hand on.

But that’s exactly what the Lancers will have to do if they want to break through and beat the Wildcats on their home field for the first time since 2014.

“They have a good O-line. They lead the team,” Lafayette senior defensive tackle Jeremy Lewis said. “Without them Kevin can’t do anything. We have to make sure we’re getting off blocks and stopping Kevin.”

The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound Lewis has been a significant presence for Lafayette up front this season. He’s made 16 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Lewis would be thrilled if he could get the chance at more sacks Friday. That would mean the Lancers defense gummed up the Wildcats running game. On the season Eureka senior quarterback Jace Peterson has attempted 48 passes as compared to 191 carries for Emmanuel.

“We want them to pass the ball,” Lafayette senior safety Jackson Weidner said. “We believe our corners and our secondary can stop their passing.”

The 6-foot and 170-pound Weidner leads Lafayette with 63 tackles. The Lancers will follow him as they try to bring down Emmanuel.

“Jackson has a great nose for the football. He’s the leader on the back half of the defense,” Manne said. “He’s got some good ball skills and has the ability to find where the football is and get there.”

In order to stop Eureka’s run game the Lancers will have to rally to the football. Emmanuel has the agility to make defenders miss with a cutback, the speed to break away in open space and the strength to blow through arm-tackles. One man is rarely enough to wrestle Emmanuel to the turf.

“He’s a big man, he can run people over,” Weidner said. “We have to gang tackle him.”

The best way to limit the damage the Wildcats can do on the ground is to keep Emmanuel and that offensive line on the sideline. Lafayette’s offense will have to value the football and be deliberate with how it goes about its business. Last week the Lancers did just that in a 49-10 win over Ladue.

“You can’t beat yourself. You have to keep negative plays to a minimum,” Manne said. “You have to take care of the football. You have to have positive plays. Our kids did a great job of that (last) Friday night.”

Lafayette junior running back Dre Davis has been the most productive offensive piece this season as he’s scored a team-high nine touchdowns, rushed for 315 yards and caught 16 passes for 328 yards. Senior athlete Zae Jones has scored six touchdowns and passed for three more. Sophomore quarterback Jack Behl has passed for 1,059 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted four times.

Since Eureka and Lafayette began playing in 2008, the Wildcats own a 12-6 edge in the series but nine games have been decided by a touchdown or less. It’s the kind of rivalry where one play makes all the difference in the end.