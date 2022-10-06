Lafayette takes turn trying to slow Eureka's punishing run game

WILDWOOD — There are no secrets when preparing for the Eureka High football team.
Stop the run and you’ll give yourself a chance.
But here’s the thing.
No one has figured out how to do it.
Lafayette takes its turn when it makes the short trek down Highway 109 to Eureka for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Eureka (6-0) has won its last six against Lafayette (4-2) including a 35-14 win at home last season.
“They’re a great team. They have a great offensive line, a great running back, they’ve got a great defense,” Lafayette coach Boyd Manne said. “It’s a great high school football atmosphere for their school and community and our school and community. Our players are really excited and looking forward to the challenge Friday night.”
And what a challenge it will be even as the Lancers know exactly what’s coming — Kevin Emmanuel and his five big, burly bodyguards.
Eureka’s 5-foot-8 and 195-pound standout senior running back, Emmanuel has rushed for an area-best 1,399 yards. He’s second in the area with 18 touchdowns. Since the start of his junior season Emmanuel has played in 18 varsity games. He’s scored in 17 of them. The one time he didn’t reach the end zone was a 23-13 loss at Summit in a Class 5 district final last season.
Behind senior left tackle Justin Selbert (6-foot-4, 280 pounds), senior left guard Josiah Hubbard (5-11, 240), junior center Drew Swingle (6-5, 280), senior right tackle Sam Eremita (6-0, 225) and junior right tackle Eli Craft (6-4, 255), Emmanuel is hard to find and even harder to get a hand on.
But that’s exactly what the Lancers will have to do if they want to break through and beat the Wildcats on their home field for the first time since 2014.
“They have a good O-line. They lead the team,” Lafayette senior defensive tackle Jeremy Lewis said. “Without them Kevin can’t do anything. We have to make sure we’re getting off blocks and stopping Kevin.”
The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound Lewis has been a significant presence for Lafayette up front this season. He’s made 16 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Lewis would be thrilled if he could get the chance at more sacks Friday. That would mean the Lancers defense gummed up the Wildcats running game. On the season Eureka senior quarterback Jace Peterson has attempted 48 passes as compared to 191 carries for Emmanuel.
“We want them to pass the ball,” Lafayette senior safety Jackson Weidner said. “We believe our corners and our secondary can stop their passing.”
The 6-foot and 170-pound Weidner leads Lafayette with 63 tackles. The Lancers will follow him as they try to bring down Emmanuel.
“Jackson has a great nose for the football. He’s the leader on the back half of the defense,” Manne said. “He’s got some good ball skills and has the ability to find where the football is and get there.”
In order to stop Eureka’s run game the Lancers will have to rally to the football. Emmanuel has the agility to make defenders miss with a cutback, the speed to break away in open space and the strength to blow through arm-tackles. One man is rarely enough to wrestle Emmanuel to the turf.
“He’s a big man, he can run people over,” Weidner said. “We have to gang tackle him.”
The best way to limit the damage the Wildcats can do on the ground is to keep Emmanuel and that offensive line on the sideline. Lafayette’s offense will have to value the football and be deliberate with how it goes about its business. Last week the Lancers did just that in a 49-10 win over Ladue.
“You can’t beat yourself. You have to keep negative plays to a minimum,” Manne said. “You have to take care of the football. You have to have positive plays. Our kids did a great job of that (last) Friday night.”
Lafayette junior running back Dre Davis has been the most productive offensive piece this season as he’s scored a team-high nine touchdowns, rushed for 315 yards and caught 16 passes for 328 yards. Senior athlete Zae Jones has scored six touchdowns and passed for three more. Sophomore quarterback Jack Behl has passed for 1,059 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted four times.
Since Eureka and Lafayette began playing in 2008, the Wildcats own a 12-6 edge in the series but nine games have been decided by a touchdown or less. It’s the kind of rivalry where one play makes all the difference in the end.
“It comes down to tackling, blocking and taking care of the football,” Manne said. “The team that does the best job of that between Eureka and Lafayette is the team that usually comes out on top.”
Week 7 high school football games to watch
De Smet Spartans at St. Mary’s Dragons
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: De Smet 3-3; St. Mary’s 5-1.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 6 Missouri Media; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: De Smet 37, SLUH 20; St. Mary’s 49, St. Dominic 10.
On De Smet: Makes first trip to St. Mary’s this century. … Beat St. Louis U. High last week for its fifth successive win over rival. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 76 of 118 passes for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Has rushed for 319 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back DJ White has rushed for 234 yards. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 23 passes for 555 yards and five touchdowns. Seven receivers have caught at least one touchdown pass. … Senior linebacker Jason King has made 37 tackles and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 29 tackles and 10 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Quincy Byas has made 26 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive back EJ Byas has made three interceptions. As a unit the defense has made 12 interceptions and recovered four fumbles.
On St. Mary’s: Plays final regular season home game this season and potentially ever after Archdiocese announced plans to close the school at the end of the academic year. … First time facing De Smet since at least before 1999. … Won three in a row following 21-20 loss at Illinois Class 8A Neuqua Valley in Week 3. … Last week’s win against St. Dominic gave coach Ken Turner his 100th career coaching victory. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns. His twin brother John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 449 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has completed 41 of 76 yards for 678 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 18 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 34 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 28 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd had made 25 tackles and two interceptions.
Lafayette Lancers at Eureka Wildcats
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Lafayette 4-2; Eureka 6-0.
Rankings: Eureka, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lafayette 49, Ladue 10; Eureka 34, Pattonville 7.
On Lafayette: Has scored 42 or more points in its four wins. Held to 14 or less in its two losses. … Has lost its last six in a row to Eureka. Last win in the series came in 2016. Hasn’t won at Eureka since 2014. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Behl has completed 77 of 125 passes for 1,059 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior athlete Zae Jones has completed 9 of 15 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He’s caught 19 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown. Junior Dre Davis has rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jeremy Lewis has rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Five receivers have caught 10 or more passes and all of them have scored two or more touchdowns. … Senior safety Jackson Weidner has made 63 tackles and an interception. Senior Hunter Song has made 48 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior Andrew Weir has made 36 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Senior Jeremy Lewis has made 16 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Eureka: Off to best start since 2017, when it won its first seven games. … Has won six in a row and 10 of its last 12 against rival Lafayette. … Senior running back Kevin Emmanuel leads the area with 1,399 yards and 18 total touchdowns. Averages more than 7 yards per carry. ... Senior quarterback Jace Peterson has completed 27 of 48 passes for 347 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Allen Brown has caught 15 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Ryan Thornhill has made 46 tackles and two sacks. Senior linebacker Trenton Groff has made 37 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Senior defensive lineman Messiah Greer has made 27 tackles and three sacks. At defensive back Brown has made three interceptions.
Highland Bulldogs at Waterloo Bulldogs
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Highland 5-1 overall, 3-0 Mississippi Valley; Waterloo 5-1, 3-0.
Rankings: Highland, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press; Waterloo, No. 9 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Highland 65, Civic Memorial 0; Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 6.
On Highland: Won four in a row since losing 31-28 at Edwardsville in Week 2. … Outscored Triad and Civic Memorial a combined 100-0 the last two weeks. … Won nine successive games against Waterloo. … Senior quarterback Brent Wuebbels has completed 71 of 99 passes for 1,067 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 424 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Travis Porter has rushed for 618 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Brode Lewis has caught 20 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Cade Altadonna has made 20 receptions for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tight end Brenden Gelly has made 11 receptions for 165 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ethan Greenwald has made 39 tackles and three tackles for loss. At linebaker Gelly has made 36 tackles and six tackles for loss. As a unit the defense has made nine interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.
On Waterloo: Riding a four-game win streak since losing 9-0 at Columbia in Week 2. … Has lost its last nine in a row to Highland. Hasn’t beaten Highland since 2012. … Senior quarterback Aidan Morrow has completed 21 of 49 passes for 348 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for three touchdowns. Senior running back Evan Davis has rushed for 818 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Koby Osterhage has rushed for 469 yards and five touchdowns. ... Senior Bryce Reese has made 63 tackles and an interception. Osterhage has made 37 tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior Jason Hooser has made 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
Summit Falcons at Oakville Tigers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Summit 5-1; Oakville 4-2.
Rankings: Summit, No. 9 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Summit 44, McCluer 0; Oakville 62, Northwest 7.
On Summit: Picked up second shutout of the season with last week’s win over McCluer. Held Webster Groves scoreless in Week 1. … Has won four in a row since it lost at Marquette 14-2 in Week 2. … Defeated Oakville 37-2 last season. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson has completed 78 of 121 passes for 1,041 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 574 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 151 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Samuel Vu has caught 24 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior defensive end Dominic Bentrup has made 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and seven sacks. Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 40 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Jason Kirk has made 36 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.
On Oakville: Snapped a two-game skid when it scored 62 points in last week’s win over Northwest. That’s the most points scored by the Tigers since they put 63 points on Mehlville in 2014. … Hasn’t won more than four games in a season since 2014 when it won five. … Senior quarterback Joey Bradley has completed 28 of 60 passes for 635 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Ethan Venable has rushed for 642 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior running back Damien Moore has rushed for 472 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Drew Lanzarini has made 10 receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Nadeem Jalali has made six receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Joshua Baranovic has made 45 tackles. At linebacker Venable has made 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman Terrell Cook has made 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Lift For Life Hawks at Cardinal Ritter Lions
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Lift For Life 5-1; Cardinal Ritter 6-0.
Rankings: Lift For Life, No. 10 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 2 Missouri Media; Cardinal Ritter, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lift For Life 56, Gateway STEM 6; Cardinal Ritter 59, Borgia 0.
On Lift For Life: Faces Cardinal Ritter for the first time since 2015. Has lost both previous meetings with the Lions. … After losing 23-0 at St. Dominic in Week 2 outscored John Burroughs, Brentwood and Gateway STEM a combined 155-15. … Sophomore quarterback Kishon Hill has completed 26 of 43 passes for 112 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Senior running back Da’Kion Phillips has rushed for 559 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Samuel Williams has caught 11 passes for 91 yards.
On Cardinal Ritter: Posted back-to-back shutouts over Lutheran St. Charles and Borgia. Defense has been outstanding as Helias is the only opponent to score two touchdowns. Has outscored its first six opponents on average 40-5. … Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has completed 50 of 90 passes for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has completed 18 of 27 passes for 471 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior athlete Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 749 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Fredrick Moore has caught 23 passes for 620 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 22 passes for 460 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 39 tackles. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 27 tackles and four sacks. Senior cornerback Malikh Riggins has made 22 tackles and two interceptions.