Lafayette's defense holds strong for first win over Eureka since 2016

EUREKA — Andrew Wier is a wrecking ball with feet.

A junior defensive tackle for the Lafayette High football team, Wier spent his Friday night getting up close and personal with Eureka standout running back Kevin Emmanuel and his offensive line.

By the time the night was over the Wildcats had seen enough of the 5-foot-7 and 204-pound powerhouse as Wier spearheaded Lafayette’s defense on its way to a 20-13 win in front of a packed house at Eureka.

“It means everything to me,” Wier said. “We haven’t beaten them since sixth grade so it’s great.”

Lafayette (5-2) ended a six-game losing streak to Eureka with its first win in the series since 2016. It’s the first time the Lancers have won on the Wildcats’ field since 2014.

Lafayette took down Eureka because it found a way to do what no one else had been able to do this season — limit Emmanuel.

Coming into the game Emmanuel led the area with 1,399 yards rushing and was second with 18 touchdowns. He had scored in every game this season and only once did he finish with less than two touchdowns.

On Friday night, Emmanuel rushed for 153 yards on 38 carries but he never found the end zone. It’s just the second time over the course of the past two seasons the standout running back didn’t score.

“I think we stopped one of the best runners in this area,” Lafayette junior receiver and defensive back Zae Jones said. “I think that helped us a lot.”

The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Eureka (6-1) gave Lafayette a steady diet of Emmanuel on its first drive as he rushed nine times. The Wildcats had it third-and-6 at the Lancers’ 11, but Lafayette’s defense took Emmanuel down for a 1-yard loss, the first of five tackles for loss on the night.

Eureka junior kicker Bryce Clark stepped onto the field to attempt a 33-yard field goal only to see the snap go awry.

Lafayette immediately took the momentum its defense generated and cobbled together an 11-play, 70-yard drive. Sophomore quarterback Jack Behl fired an 8-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Robby Preckel to put Lafayette ahead 6-0 with 2 minutes and 8 seconds in the first quarter.

That would be all the points the Lancers mustered in the half.

But that defense kept them in the game.

Eureka turned the ball over on downs on its next possession as Wier wrapped up Emmanuel for a two-yard loss on the first play of the drive.

On its next possession Eureka went 48 yards over 10 plays. The Wildcats converted a huge fourth-and-6 at the Lafayette 34 when senior quarterback Jace Peterson hit senior tight end Trenton Groff for a 13-yard pickup.

On third-and-3 at the 14, Emmanuel ripped off a 6-yard run but lost his shoe in the process. He retreated to the sideline and was replaced by junior running back Ryan Holtz, who took the next handoff 8 yards for the touchdown. Clark drilled the extra point to put Eureka ahead 7-6 with 6:36 to go in the second quarter.

Clark would be crucial as Lafayette’s defense forced Eureka to kick a field goal on its next drive. Clark connected from 37 yards to make it 10-7 with 2:22 to play in the first half. He would hit another before the break as Eureka senior defensive back Ryan Umbarger snagged an interception deep in Lafayette territory with 14 seconds on the clock.

With no timeouts in its pocket Eureka opted to immediately take the points. Clark drilled a 35-yard field goal to give Eureka a 13-6 lead at halftime.

Then it was time for Jones to make the play of the game.

On first-and-10 at the Eureka 43, Behl let loose a deep ball down the right sideline. Jones saw it coming his way and outjumped his defender to haul in the pass. Somehow he managed to land on his feet and hustle into the end zone to complete a spectacular 57-yard touchdown reception and tie the game at 13 with 4 minutes remaining in the third.

“When I saw that ball in the air I knew I had to go get it, I knew it was mine when I went up in the air,” Jones said. “I saw the end zone and I knew I had to put it in there.”

Jones caught six passes for 108 yards.

Lafayette rode the wave of energy that play created to the end of the game. Its defense came up huge on Eureka’s next possession as it sniffed out and stopped a fake punt near midfield.

The Lancers’ offense immediately took advantage of the shorter field. Junior running back Dre Davis took direct snaps on four successive plays to rush for 35 yards to set up Lafayette at the Eureka 1.

Behl scored the 1-yard touchdown on a keeper to push the Lancers ahead 20-13 with 11:32 to play. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once.

Eureka still had plenty of time to do some damage, but Lafayette’s defense continued to make it hard. By not letting Emmanuel rip off chunks of yards at a time it forced Eureka to pass on third down, which was exactly what the Lancers wanted.

“We knew if we stopped the run that we could win this game,” Jones said.

Eureka punted on its next possession, and while Lafayette didn't put points on the board it did manage to run off nearly four full minutes. It got an outstanding punt from senior Brayden Kladney that pinned the Wildcats on their own 3.

Emmanuel powered his way to 30 yards on five carries, but on third-and-4 at the 33 Lafayette senior defensive back Lance Hudson picked off Peterson’s deep pass with 2:19 to play.

Peterson completed 4 of his 12 passes for 19 yards. He also rushed for 65 yards.

“We had some struggles, but I thought we had a pretty good game inside,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. "We had our moments. We played a decent game.”

Lafayette celebrated wildly after the final horn. It finally broke through in a rivalry that had gone Eureka’s way for six years and it spoiled the Wildcats homecoming game.