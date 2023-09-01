WARRENTON — Kadin Stroer knew the task at hand.

With his team clinging to a three-point lead after a change of possession with 1 minute and 34 seconds remaining, Stroer and the Warrenton defense took to the field one last time Thursday night.

And that Warrior defense came through with a big, game-ending stand to clinch a 21-18 win over Washington in a non-conference game between two Gateway Athletic Conference teams.

“That’s what Warrior defense does. We knock 'em out,” said Stroer, a junior linebacker. “We were stopping them all night, so we really had the confidence we could stop them again (at the end).”

Warrenton (2-0), which competes in the GAC North, allowed a pair of first-down runs to start the final drive but shut the door from there to come out with the win.

“I really have to give the hats off to the defense,” Warriors coach Jason Koper said. “Coach (John) Jeskey, our defensive coordinator, put together a great game plan and I felt like our defense was a step ahead of them the whole game.”

Washington (1-1), which hails from the GAC Central, had an opportunity to take its first lead of the game on that final drive, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“We did not start the game we wanted to,” Blue Jays coach Matt Klein said. “We were slow and lethargic and making too many mistakes. Obviously, that put us behind and then we were kind of in trail mode the entire night.”

Warriors’ big start

Warrenton came out blazing to start the night with an explosive 54-yard pass from Charlie Blondin to Mason Thompson on the first play from scrimmage that set the Warriors up with a first-and-goal from the 10.

They would score three Austin Haas runs later when he punched it in from the 1-yard line.

“That’s something we work on all the time,” Koper said. “We’re a big-play offense. We just haven’t quite put them all together yet. We’re getting better all the time, but we’ve still got some work to do.”

Haas is a workhorse

Haas had a big night for the Warriors with 143 total yards, including 132 yards rushing on 23 carries. He had 71 total yards in the opening week and is coming off a sophomore season in which he led Warrenton with 1,167 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

“That kid is the heart and soul. Him and Kadin Stroer,” Koper said. “They’re two of our juniors that are two-year captains, and they’ve earned that title very well.”

Blue Jays answer after the break

Stymied to just a field goal in the first 24 minutes, Washington got a strong second-half kickoff return from Wyatt Bobo that set the Blue Jays up at the Warrenton 41. They would then go down and score their first TD of the game eight plays later on a five-yard keeper by quarterback Ryan Kassebaum.

“That probably gave us the momentum there to start the half and got our kids to believe,” Klein said. “And then we continued playing at a higher level of energy and effort throughout the second half.”

Kassebaum has breakthrough

In just his second varsity start, Kassebaum had a solid night behind center for Washington, throwing for 124 yards and a TD and rushing for 119 more yards and another score.

“He did a heck of a job for us tonight,” Klein said. “He had massive growth from Week 1 to Week 2 just the way he moved the pocket and did some things and ran the football.”

Kassebaum’s contributions were needed because the Warriors held running back Landon Boston in check. After a 212-yard, three-TD rushing night in last week’s opener, Boston had just 40 yards on the ground on 20 carries Thursday.

Warriors halt skid vs. Blue Jays

Coming into the Week 2 matchup, Warrenton had dropped four straight decisions against Washington, the last three of which came by a combined score of 113-21, including 41-0 last season.

But the Warriors turned the tide Thursday and beat the Blue Jays for the first time since a 45-7 win on Sept. 1, 2017.

“This is a big win for us. It’s about time. The Warriors needed it,” Stroer said. “We’ve been through our ups and downs and had a lot of lows, but we came into the offseason and worked hard and it’s paying off right now.”

Warriors off to rare hot start

Warrenton is 2-0 for the first time since that 2017 squad also did so on its way to a 9-2 overall mark — the Warriors’ last winning season.

Warrenton didn’t pick up its second win last season until its seventh game.

“To beat two good Class 5 football teams (Fort Zumwalt South and Washington) is what I’m really proud of,” Koper said. “We start off with a gauntlet and we’ve done a great job. Our guys are working hard, and we’ve just got to keep rolling now.”

Up next

Warrenton starts a stretch of four successive road games next Friday when it takes on Owensville (1-0) in a 7 p.m. non-conference contest.

“We’ve had a goal all year and we’ve got work to do to get there, but we’re well on our way, that’s for sure,” Koper said.

Washington begins a string of six straight GAC Central games when it travels to Holt (0-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff next Friday.

“There’s no doubt we’ve got two really, really tough opponents (Holt and Fort Zumwalt North) coming up,” Klein said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to get better, work on some things and get after it this week.”

Warrenton 21, Washington 18