Late defensive stand seals Vashon's road win over Fort Zumwalt North

O'FALLON, Mo. — Bernard Williams had the utmost confidence in his defense during crunch time.

The Vashon senior lineman came up with a huge fourth-down stop with just 21.4 seconds to play to help the Wolverines hang on for a 40-32 win over Fort Zumwalt North in a nonconference football game Friday night at North.

“It was very huge. We bend, but we don't break,” the 6-foot-3, 170-pound Williams said. “We went in with the most confidence ever. We knew that it was gonna be a physical game and that we had to play our hardest and have fun.”

Vashon (3-2), the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, picked up a big road win just like coach Will Franklin had hoped when he set up this season's schedule.

“Last year, we played a lot of home games and for us it was a shellshock when we got to North County (a district championship road loss),” Franklin said. “We didn't know how to handle it from a coaching standpoint and prepare the guys for that. This year, it's about beefing up the schedule and seeing how well we can play on the road.”

North (3-3) also was happy to get the Wolverines on the schedule to help gauge where it is at with three weeks left before district play begins.

“We didn't schedule Vashon for an easy one. We scheduled them so we could see a top-tier team with tons of speed to help get us ready for the playoffs,” Panthers coach Joe Bacon said. “We got exactly what we hoped for. We didn't get the win, but we got the work in that we needed tonight and that will help us down the road.”

Vashon's big defensive stand came after North had recovered an onside kick after scoring with just 1 minute and 23 seconds left to play to make it an eight-point game.

After a couple of penalties pushed the Panthers back to start the final drive, they got it down to a third-and-1 on an incomplete pass with 27.9 seconds left. On fourth-and-1, North quarterback Connor O'Neal tried to cut back to the middle, but Williams was there to make the big stop and seal the win.

Williams also made the biggest defensive play of the early part of the game when he scooped up a fumbled snap and raced in for a 30-yard touchdown just 63 seconds into the game. A 2-point conversion pass from Malious Cain to Dierre Hill Jr. made it 8-0 Vashon.

“It was great because, after that play, everybody was getting hyper,” Williams said. “When I got back there (in the backfield), three people tried to fall on the ball and it just rolled right out, so I just scooped it up and took off.”

After a quick three-and-out by its defense, the Wolverine offense went to work for the first time and got another quick score when Cain hit Hill on an outside screen and he turned it into a 32-yard TD catch to make it 16-0 after another successful 2-point conversion just four seconds shy of 4:00 in.

“It's been a point of emphasis of ours the last couple weeks to get off to a fast start,” Franklin said. “We've been a hell of a second-half team, but we've never started fast. We were able to put it together and come out on the victory side.”

North finally got its offense untracked and got the drive it had been looking for with a 7-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by O'Neal's 15-yard QB keeper and subsequent 2-point conversion run that cut it to 16-8 with 4:06 left in the first.

The game then went nearly a full quarter without a score before Shane Pruitt took a pitch from O'Neal after a nifty fake handoff to Andrew Guthery and scored from six yards out. O'Neal ran in the 2-point try again to tie the game 16-16 with 4:16 remaining before halftime.

Vashon also had a hot start to the second half, again scoring a pair of TDs in the first four minutes.

The first came when Marquis Gleghorn took a backwards lateral pass from Cain and raced 57 yards down the Wolverine sideline for a TD and a 24-16 lead just 1:19 into the second half.

“The blocking, I liked the blocking,” Gleghorn said. “And they told me to run hard and run smart.”

After a quick three-and-out and a shanked punt, Cain hooked up with Zachary Smith Jr. on a 31-yard strike to make it 32-16 just like that after yet another 2-point conversion.

The two teams combined to go an incredible 9-for-9 on 2-point conversion attempts in the game.

“It's amazing. We've all got to find kickers,” Franklin said. “Hopefully, mine will get back in healthy. He got a concussion a couple weeks ago. But clearly we needed those points today, so it was great we were able to convert those 2-point conversions.”

O'Neal's 11-yard score and 2-point run again made it a one-score game at 32-24 early in the fourth quarter, but Cain ran one in from 7 yards out and Terrell Peete Jr. ran in the 2-point conversion to stretch the lead out to 40-24 with 3:50 left.

O'Neal's 3-yard run and 2-point scamper got the Panthers back to within eight points with just over a minute to go. The North senior signal caller accounted for three TD runs and four 2-point runs in the game.

“I feel like tonight was a night he really cut loose and made the most of his abilities and trusted himself,” Bacon said. “And he should trust himself because he's one heck of a football player at quarterback.”

That score set up the successful onside kick attempt, but North couldn't find any more late-game magic thanks to the Vashon defense.

“Our defensive mentality is bend but don't break,” Franklin said. “We've played like that all year and that's what we hang our hat on. We started this game with defense, so it was only fitting that we ended the game the way we started.”