When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bayless High
What: Class 2 semifinal
Records: Lathrop 13-0; Lutheran North 12-0
Rankings: Lathrop No. 2 Class 2 Missouri Media; Lutheran North No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media
Last week: Lathrop 38, Summit Christian 6; Lutheran North 57, Scott City 8
Up next: Winner of Ava-Clark County in championship.
Broadcasts: Prepcasts.com will broadcast video of the game.
On Lathrop: Makes second consecutive semifinal appearance and third in school history after finishing as the Class 2 runner-up last season. Knocked out Maryville 29-28 in district championship game when it scored a 2-point conversion with 43 seconds remaining. Ended Maryville's 67-game winning streak at home that dated to 2011. Maryville's 28 points scored were the most allowed by Lathrop's defense this season. No other opponent broke 14 points since Trenton in Week 1. Outscored its opponents by an average of 49-9. Senior running back Tyler Paul rushed for four touchdowns against Summit Christian, three of which went 60 yards or more.
On Lutheran North: Makes third consecutive semifinal appearance. Has not won a semifinal since 1999 when it won the last of its five state championships. Beaten in last two semifinals by Lamar and Blair Oaks, both went on to win the state title. ...Sophomore quarterback Brian Brown has completed 89 of 133 passes for 1,708 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for 366 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Jalen Head has rushed for 473 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ali Wells has rushed for 735 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. Senior running back Roni Rutledge has rushed for 368 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Jordan Smith has caught 33 passes for 639 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Cam Griffin has 21 receptions for 392 yards and seven touchdowns. ...Senior defensive end Itayvion Brown has 92 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Chris Childs has 71 tackles. Senior linebacker and top-rated prospect Antonio Doyle has 58 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Travion Ford has 46 tackles and six sacks. Senior defensive back Aubrey Parker and sophomore defensive back Caldra Williford have four interceptions each. Griffin has three interceptions.