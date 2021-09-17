Lawrence scores three times as O'Fallon ends nine-game skid to Edwardsville

That was the first of two key miscues that would cost Edwardsville in the long run. The Tigers defense held after its free kick following the safety but the Panthers' punt brushed off the leg of an Edwardsville player and O’Fallon jumped on it at the 32 to set up a short field.

Three plays later, Lawrence rumbled 21 yards through the middle of the field for his first touchdown of the game to put the Panthers ahead 9-7. They wouldn’t trail again the rest of the night.

“Early on in the game we got down to the goal line and tried to punch it in and they got a good stand,” Gettis said. “Defense came on the field, get a safety, that’s a team effort.”

When the defense put points on the board moments after the offense was stuffed it swayed the momentum of the game and lifted the Panthers.

“That turned us all the way up. It gave everyone energy,” Lawrence said. “Everyone came out with a different mentality. They knew it was our game.”

O’Fallon junior quarterback Colt Michael completed 14-of-25 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Curry completed 14-of-25 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice. Brnfre caught six passes for 108 yards.