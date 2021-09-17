Lawrence scores three times as O'Fallon ends nine-game skid to Edwardsville

O’FALLON, Ill. — DeAndre Lawrence didn’t hear the whistle so he kept going Friday night.
When his shoe was pulled off as he broke tackles, he kept going.
All the way to the end zone.
A senior running back for the O’Fallon High football team, Lawrence scored three times to propel the Panthers to a 30-14 win over Edwardsville at home in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams.
The No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, O’Fallon (3-1 overall, 1-0 league) snapped a nine-game losing streak to Edwardsville. The Panthers were on the cusp of ending their decade-long drought in the spring, but the Tigers managed to escape with a 43-40 double overtime win in the semifinals of the Southwestern Conference’s improvised postseason tournament.
This time O’Fallon would not be denied.
“We knew we had to come out harder,” Lawrence said. “They told us it’s been years since we beat them. We knew we had one job to do, come out as a team and come out with the ‘W’ and that’s what we did.”
Lawrence was the catalyst as he rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and turned a short screen pass into a remarkable 46-yard scamper that featured a slew of broken tackles and ended with him scoring without a shoe.
“I thought I was down, I thought I stepped out of bounds but the ref didn’t blow the whistle so I kept running,” Lawrence said. “I kept going without the shoe.”
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Lawrence made Edwardsville’s defense miserable as he consistently brushed off first contact for positive yardage. He carried the ball 21 times and wasn’t thrown for a loss on any of them despite the Tigers getting hands on him several times near the line of scrimmage.
“He was running determined,” O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. “The O-line was sticking to their guys, guys on the perimeter were blocking. In a game like this every inch counts. It took every inch.”
The No. 7 large school, Edwardsville (2-2, 0-1) struck first as sophomore quarterback Jake Curry hit sophomore receiver Kellen Brnfre down the middle with a strike in stride for a 75-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 7 minutes and 26 seconds to play in the first quarter. It was the longest scoring play of the season for the Tigers.
Edwardsville appeared on the cusp of taking control of the game when its defense held Lawrence to no gain on fourth-and-goal at the 2 moments into the second quarter.
But on the Tigers ensuing drive deep in their own territory, the Panthers hauled down junior running back De’Shawn Larson in the end zone for a safety.
That was the first of two key miscues that would cost Edwardsville in the long run. The Tigers defense held after its free kick following the safety but the Panthers' punt brushed off the leg of an Edwardsville player and O’Fallon jumped on it at the 32 to set up a short field.
Three plays later, Lawrence rumbled 21 yards through the middle of the field for his first touchdown of the game to put the Panthers ahead 9-7. They wouldn’t trail again the rest of the night.
“Early on in the game we got down to the goal line and tried to punch it in and they got a good stand,” Gettis said. “Defense came on the field, get a safety, that’s a team effort.”
When the defense put points on the board moments after the offense was stuffed it swayed the momentum of the game and lifted the Panthers.
“That turned us all the way up. It gave everyone energy,” Lawrence said. “Everyone came out with a different mentality. They knew it was our game.”
O’Fallon junior quarterback Colt Michael completed 14-of-25 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
Curry completed 14-of-25 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice. Brnfre caught six passes for 108 yards.
Sophomore running back De’Shawn Larson rushed for a 15-yard touchdown.