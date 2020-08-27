 Skip to main content
LB: Achille Kpeya Jr., junior, St. Mary’s
Achille Kpeya, St. Mary's

Heart of the Dragons defense made a team-best 137 tackles along with 15 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.

