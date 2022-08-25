 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LB: Ayden Harris, junior, Lutheran St. Charles

  • 0
Ayden Harris, Lutheran St. Charles

Ayden Harris, Lutheran St. Charles football

The 5-foot-9 and 190-pound Harris debuted on the varsity with a flourish last fall as he made 179 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. Will see significant time at running back this season, too.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News