Lee’s Summit North Broncos at CBC Cadets

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 semifinal.
Records: Lee’s Summit North 11-1; CBC 11-1.
Rankings: Lee’s Summit North, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lee’s Summit North 21, Joplin 0; CBC 42, SLUH 21.
Next week: Either Troy (10-2) or Liberty North (10-1).
On Lee’s Summit North: Won third district championship in school history and first since 2011 to make its state semifinal debut. … Defense allowed two opponents to score 20 or more points this season. Lone loss was a 38-35 thriller against Liberty North which plays Troy in the other Class 6 semifinal. … Held Joplin to 139 total yards and created four turnovers. Joplin had not been shut out since 2010. … Senior quarterback Tre Baker has passed for 2,026 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Has rushed for four touchdowns. Junior running back Quincy Baker has rushed for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Devin Blayney has 46 receptions for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Owen Cole has made 119 tackles. Junior Randall Ward has made 38 tackles and six sacks. Defense has made 11 interceptions and recovered eight fumbles.
On CBC: Won first district championship since 2018 and its 16th overall. ... Won its previous two semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2018, when it won Class 6 state titles. … Won 11 a row since its 48-44 loss to East St. Louis in Week 1. … Faces Lee’s Summit North for first time in school history. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,608 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 359 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 560 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 50 receptions for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 35 receptions for 865 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has made 77 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Junior Lucas McAllister has made 68 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception. Senior Kendall Huston has made 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and five interceptions. As a unit the defense has made 18 interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.