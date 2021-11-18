Lee’s Summit North Broncos at CBC Cadets

On CBC: Won first district championship since 2018 and its 16th overall. ... Won its previous two semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2018, when it won Class 6 state titles. … Won 11 a row since its 48-44 loss to East St. Louis in Week 1. … Faces Lee’s Summit North for first time in school history. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,608 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 359 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 560 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 50 receptions for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 35 receptions for 865 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has made 77 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Junior Lucas McAllister has made 68 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception. Senior Kendall Huston has made 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and five interceptions. As a unit the defense has made 18 interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.