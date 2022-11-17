Lee’s Summit North Broncos at De Smet Spartans

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What: Class 6 semifinal.

Records: Lee’s Summit North 11-1; De Smet 7-5.

Rankings: Lee’s Summit North, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.

Last week: Lee’s Summit North 24, Nixa 10; De Smet 44, Rock Bridge 21.

Up next: Winner of CBC (11-1) and Liberty North (12-0) in Class 6 state championship game at Faurot Field at 4 p.m. Nov. 26.

On Lee’s Summit North: Won consecutive district championships and makes second successive semifinal appearance. ... Lost at CBC 28-21 last season. … Has won 11 games in a row after losing 17-7 at fellow Class 6 semifinalist Liberty North in Week 1. … Faces De Smet for the first time this century. … Senior left tackle Cayden Green (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) has verbally committed to Oklahoma. … Junior defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-5, 245) has 23 NCAA Division I offers and is rated as the top college prospect in the state and the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation by 247sports. … Sophomore receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-11, 175) has 20 NCAA Division I offers and is rated as the No. 3 prospect in the state by 247sports. … Junior running back Tanner Howes has rushed for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior running back Quincey Baker has rushed for 885 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior quarterback Maxxwell Sharpe-Ford has passed for 916 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior quarterback Elijah Leonard has passed for 739 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior linebacker Kade Williams has made 120 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks. Nwaneri has made 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior defensive back Yasir Winston has made five interceptions.

On De Smet: Won its third district championship in four seasons. … Won its previous two semifinal appearances in 2019 and 2020. … Faces Lee’s Summit North for first time in school history. … Plays at home for first time this postseason after winning at Ritenour, Troy Buchanan and Rock Bridge during the district tournament. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has passed for 1,616 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. Has rushed for 1,078 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior running back DJ White has rushed for 600 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 28 passes for 639 yards and five touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Jason King has made 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. Junior linebacker Caleb Redd has made 58 tackles, six tackles for loss and a school record 20 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Quincy Byas has made 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Senior defensive lineman Trevon Piggee-Blake has made 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Senior cornerback and Notre Dame recruit Christian Gray has made 27 tackles and three interceptions. As a unit the defense has made 20 interceptions.