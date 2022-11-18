Lee's Summit North rolls past De Smet in Class 6 semifinal

CREVE COEUR — Christian Gray wasn’t ready to leave the field Friday night.

He wasn’t ready to walk into the locker room and pull off his jersey one last time.

More than anything, Gray — a standout senior cornerback for the De Smet football team — wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

“I’m not ready to lose my boys yet,” Gray said through tears.

All season De Smet competed against the best teams in the area and the nation. When it reached the postseason the lumps it took against that schedule served it well as it rattled off three road wins for its longest winning streak of the season and captured its third district title in four seasons.

Back on its home field for the first time in a month, De Smet was unable to conjure more playoff magic.

Lee’s Summit North rolled into town and overpowered De Smet for a 33-6 victory in a Class 6 semifinal at De Smet.

The No. 3 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, Lee’s Summit North (12-1) advanced to the state championship game at 4 p.m. November 26 at Faurot Field. It will face either CBC (11-1) or Liberty North (12-0), which play their semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday in Liberty.

No matter who wins, the Broncos will see a familiar face. They lost to CBC in last year’s semifinal round. They lost to Liberty North in Week 1 this season.

Regardless of who it gets Lee’s Summit North will be ready.

“We knew we were going to get here and we knew there was nothing that was going to stop us,” senior running back Quincey Baker said. “We’d been here before, played a good team before from St. Louis, we knew what it took and got it done.”

The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (7-6) was outgunned from the opening kickoff. Lee’s Summit North scored the first 20 points and cashed in on its first four possessions. It started with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that included converting on fourth-and-9 at the De Smet 25-yard line.

Baker and junior running back Tanner Howes took turns gashing the Spartans defense on the ground. Senior left tackle and Oklahoma recruit Cayden Green gets a lot of attention as he’s 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. But the entire offensive line consistently won its battles up front against a De Smet defensive line that had been so successful during its playoff run.

“All week we’ve been preaching coming out swinging, coming out on top 14-0,” Green said. “We were able to do that and execute. It felt really good. It felt like all our preparation was for a reason.”

De Smet gave itself some life when senior quarterback Christian Cotton powered into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to make it 20-6 with 7 minutes and 54 seconds to play in the second quarter.

But even in that series Lee’s Summit North showed what it was about. Senior safety and NCAA Division I prospect Elijah Thomas carried the ball in the Spartans’ “Power” rushing formation that included extra wide bodies to clear space. On third-and-goal at the 1 he appeared to be headed for the score only to get stood up and driven back at the 1.

Lee’s Summit North made De Smet work for every inch all night long.

“They did everything right,” De Smet coach John Merritt said. “They did everything they wanted to do and they executed at a tremendously high level.”

The Broncos did turn the ball over first when junior quarterback Elijah Leonard was under pressure and heaved a pass deep down the field only to see Gray — a Notre Dame recruit — leap up and snag it with 1:41 to play in the half.

De Smet got all the way down to Lee’s Summit North 10, but on first-and-goal with a half minute to play before halftime, Cotton rushed to the right side behind his wall of blockers and was stripped. The Broncos recovered and took a 26-6 lead into the locker room.

“At halftime we knew we’d dug ourselves a hole and we’ve fought out of holes before,” Merritt said. “We knew it’d be hard, we came out and just couldn’t get it done.”

The Spartans received the ball to start the third quarter. They ran seven plays before punting with more than 9:14 to play in the period.

They didn't see the ball again until the fourth quarter.

Lee’s Summit North squeezed the life out of De Smet’s comeback hopes one rush at a time. The Broncos put together an 18-play drive that lasted 9 minutes and 26 seconds. They wound up turning the ball over on downs after four consecutive pass plays were unsuccessful at De Smet’s 23.

But the damage had been done.

“It was a sign of dominance,” Baker said. “A sign of what we can really do and who we really are as a football team. There was nothing they could do about it.”

Baker carried the ball eight times on that clock-killing drive. For the night he rushed 25 times for 132 yards and scored twice. Howes rushed for 56 yards on 14 carries.

When the Broncos went to the air they made big plays against a strong De Smet secondary. Sophomore receiver Isaiah Mozee caught three passes for 85 yards, 78 of which came when Leonard hit him in stride for spectacular touchdown pass in the first half.

“Those guys are really good,” Merritt said.

De Smet’s offense was bottled up as it managed 139 combined rushing and receiving yards. Lee’s Summit North junior defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri was a menace as he sacked Cotton at least four times. The power running game that had carried De Smet to its third state semifinal in four seasons was completely nullified. There was nothing the Spartans could do.

“We just played our hearts out,” Nwaneri said. “We did all we could, everything it took.”