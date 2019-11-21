When: 1 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 4 quarterfinal
Records: Liberty 9-3; Ladue 11-1
Rankings: Ladue No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Liberty 23, Hannibal 8; Ladue 35, Summit 14
Up next: Winner of Camdenton-Webb City in a semifinal.
On Liberty: Makes playoff debut after claiming first district championship in school history last week. Has won seven in a row after dropping three in a row to Troy, Fort Zumwalt North and Washington. Meets Ladue for the first time. Has held six of its last seven opponents to single digits in scoring. ...Junior quarterback Blake Seaton has completed 77 of 148 passes for 1,134 yards for 11 touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 289 yards and four scores. Senior running back Cooper Terrell has rushed for 620 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Ben Adelsberger has rushed for 485 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Cotton has caught 51 passes for 825 yards and eight touchdowns. ...Adelsberger has 141 tackles. Senior linebacker Zach Dotson has 112 tackles. Junior Luke Linden has five interceptions. Alex Fillner has four interceptions.
On Ladue: Defending Class 4 champion. Has made four consecutive quarterfinals and won previous three. Hosts fourth consecutive home postseason game after securing top seed for district tournament. Had 23-game win streak broken with 36-35 loss to Kirkwood in Week 9. It was the most points allowed by Ladue this season and the most allowed since Aug. 18, 2017 when Fort Zumwalt North won season-opener 42-21. ...Senior quarterback Henry McIntosh has completed 134 of 204 passes for 2,240 yards, 28 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Jared Rhodes has rushed for 580 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Gideon Boaten has rushed for 438 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Player has caught 30 passes for 574 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Marzion Cosby has 29 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Stewart Dove has 30 receptions for 488 yards and three touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Ethan Deutsch has 61 tackles. Senior linebacker Brock Jones has 58 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Boaten has 42 tackles and eight sacks. Junior Kenyatta Anderson has six interceptions. Cosby has three interceptions.