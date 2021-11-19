Liberty North Eagles at Troy Trojans

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 6 semifinal.
Records: Liberty North 10-1; Troy 10-2.
Rankings: Liberty North, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 14.
Up next: CBC (11-1) or Lee’s Summit North (11-1).
On Liberty North: Won third district championship last week after finishing as the runner-up to Raymore-Peculiar the last two seasons. Makes first semifinal appearance in school history. … Has won 10 in a row since losing 43-30 at Bentonville (Ark.) in Week 1. … Faces Troy for first time. …The best Class 6 team in the Kansas City area this season after it beat fellow semifinalist Lee’s Summit North 38-35 in Week 6. … Junior quarterback Sam Van Dyne has passed for 1,772 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior running back Cayden Arzola has rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Micah Barrett has rushed for 832 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Justis Braden has 31 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Tate McGuire has 24 receptions for 392 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore Melvin Laster has made 69 tackles and eight sacks. Junior Kaden Durso has made 52 tackles and six sacks. Junior Brandon Miller has made 40 tackles and three interceptions.
On Troy: Won its fourth district championship and first since 1991 last week. Senior receiver Nathan Ryan caught the game-winning 9-yard touchdown with no time remaining for the win. … Defeated Howell for the first time in at least two decades after having lost its last 23 in a row to the Vikings. … Faces Liberty North for the first time in school history. …Junior quarterback Charos Sutton has passed for 2,126 yards, 23 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 1,020 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 814 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ryan has caught 51 passes for 1,177 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. … At linebacker Smith has made 108 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Tyeler Cathcart has made 76 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive lineman Jahkai Lang has made 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.