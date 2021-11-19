Liberty North Eagles at Troy Trojans

On Troy: Won its fourth district championship and first since 1991 last week. Senior receiver Nathan Ryan caught the game-winning 9-yard touchdown with no time remaining for the win. … Defeated Howell for the first time in at least two decades after having lost its last 23 in a row to the Vikings. … Faces Liberty North for the first time in school history. …Junior quarterback Charos Sutton has passed for 2,126 yards, 23 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 1,020 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 814 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ryan has caught 51 passes for 1,177 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. … At linebacker Smith has made 108 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Tyeler Cathcart has made 76 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive lineman Jahkai Lang has made 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.