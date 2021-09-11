Life For Life overcomes penalties to roll past Burroughs for first win of season

LADUE — A strange season continued for the Lift For Life football team on Saturday.
This time, the Hawks were on the positive end of it.
After dropping its first two games of the season, including a no-contest game last week that was ended early due to fights in the stands, Lift For Life got in the win column with a 38-20 victory over John Burroughs in a non-conference game at Burroughs.
But the Hawks took an interesting road to get there.
They were called for 28 accepted penalties for 250 yards. Burroughs was called for just two accepted penalties for 15 yards, both of which came in the fourth quarter.
“I got a lot of seniors out here,” Lift For Life coach Charles Bass Sr. said. “We set the bar high this season with the schedule that we're playing. I feel like each week we'll be probably in some type of a dogfight.”
Charles Bass Jr. and Carlos Turner combined to pass for 214 yards and three touchdowns for Lift For Life (1-2), No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.
“We lift each other up, we keep each other going,” Bass Jr. said.
Caleb Merritt gave Burroughs (2-1) the early lead returning the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Merritt reversed his field after bobbling the ball initially and used his speed to find the end zone.
Lift For Lift was called for 15 penalties for 135 yards in the in the first half.
Despite the penalties, the Hawks took a lead into the break due to big plays on both sides of the ball.
Joshua Mullins got the Hawks on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter. It was the third time Lift For Life reached the end zone on the drive after two previous scoring runs were called back due to holding penalties.
“Those guys showed a resilient effort today and I'm proud of them,” Bass Sr. said.
Lift For Life took a 14-7 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Bass Jr. to Rashad Singleton early in the second quarter. The Hawks marched 87 yards on that drive and overcame three different holding penalties along the way.
“Our run game set up the pass game,” Bass Jr. said. “We make them load up the box and then throw it over their heads.”
Singleton added to the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, capping a 99-yard drive.
“My offensive line (was the difference),” Bass Sr. said. “When I can call run plays and control the clock and control the flow of the game, we run the ball, we’re in good shape.”
The Hawks' defense came up with three timely interceptions in the first half. The first two stopped Burroughs' drives deep in Lift For Life territory and the third was returned 53 yards for a touchdown by Da’Kion Phillips to give the Hawks a 19-point lead late in the second quarter.
“Communication was very, very, very important,” Phillips said. “We work on red zone defense a lot.”
Burroughs gained some momentum before heading to the locker room, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Duncan Cloniger to Adisa Roberts to climb to within 26-14.
Ironically, a Lift For Life penalty helped it effectively put the game away.
Facing a fourth-and-7, Burroughs went to punt, but the Hawks were called on an offsides call, making it a fourth-and-2. Burroughs went for it, but the pass fell incomplete giving the Hawks the ball on the Bombers’ 46 yard-line.
“It was a huge momentum switch,” Burroughs coach John Merritt said. “On that one, we didn't manage the penalty right. I was still trying to make a decision about whether or not we wanted them on that end or this end and as coaches we lost track of our communication and the official spot of the ball.”
Lift For Life answered by holding the ball for more than six minutes, and naturally overcame a couple of penalties along the way before Derell Jones capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown catch on fourth down to push the lead to 32-14 early in the fourth.
The Hawks scored again on a 26-yard touchdown catch by Mullins and Kortland Ware hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass for Burroughs to round out the scoring.