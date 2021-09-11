Life For Life overcomes penalties to roll past Burroughs for first win of season

Lift For Lift was called for 15 penalties for 135 yards in the in the first half.

Despite the penalties, the Hawks took a lead into the break due to big plays on both sides of the ball.

Joshua Mullins got the Hawks on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter. It was the third time Lift For Life reached the end zone on the drive after two previous scoring runs were called back due to holding penalties.

“Those guys showed a resilient effort today and I'm proud of them,” Bass Sr. said.

Lift For Life took a 14-7 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Bass Jr. to Rashad Singleton early in the second quarter. The Hawks marched 87 yards on that drive and overcame three different holding penalties along the way.

“Our run game set up the pass game,” Bass Jr. said. “We make them load up the box and then throw it over their heads.”

Singleton added to the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, capping a 99-yard drive.

“My offensive line (was the difference),” Bass Sr. said. “When I can call run plays and control the clock and control the flow of the game, we run the ball, we’re in good shape.”