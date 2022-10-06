Lift For Life Hawks at Cardinal Ritter Lions

On Lift For Life: Faces Cardinal Ritter for the first time since 2015. Has lost both previous meetings with the Lions. … After losing 23-0 at St. Dominic in Week 2 outscored John Burroughs, Brentwood and Gateway STEM a combined 155-15. … Sophomore quarterback Kishon Hill has completed 26 of 43 passes for 112 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Senior running back Da’Kion Phillips has rushed for 559 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Samuel Williams has caught 11 passes for 91 yards.

On Cardinal Ritter: Posted back-to-back shutouts over Lutheran St. Charles and Borgia. Defense has been outstanding as Helias is the only opponent to score two touchdowns. Has outscored its first six opponents on average 40-5. … Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has completed 50 of 90 passes for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has completed 18 of 27 passes for 471 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior athlete Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 749 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Fredrick Moore has caught 23 passes for 620 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 22 passes for 460 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 39 tackles. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 27 tackles and four sacks. Senior cornerback Malikh Riggins has made 22 tackles and two interceptions.