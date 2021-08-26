Lift For Life Hawks at Duchesne Pioneers

On Lift For Life: Defeated Duchesne in the program’s only previous meeting in 2019. ... Plays all of its game on the road as the school has no home football facility. Practices are held in open green spaces and city parks. …Opted to play in the spring season, where it notched wins over Gateway STEM and Hazelwood West. ... Has a new starting quarterback in senior Carlos Turner. He’ll have all kinds of playmakers to spread the ball around to, including senior Kalvyn Owens, senior Rashad Singleton, senior slot Anthony Caldwell Jr. and freshman Charles Bass III.

On Duchesne: Fresh off its first district championship in more than a decade and a Class 2 quarterfinal appearance, Duchesne returns an experienced roster determined to make another deep playoff run. ... Sophomore quarterback Terrell Peete passed for 914 yards, 12 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times. He rushed for four touchdowns, too. All of his top playmakers are back at wide receiver, including his brother, junior Taron Peete, who caught 20 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore. Junior Amorion Oliphant had 14 receptions for 161 yards and scored seven total touchdowns. Junior Cameron Lee caught six passes for 228 yards and turned them into four touchdowns. Junior Jamond Mathis rushed for 445 yards and eight touchdowns and caught eight passes for 140 yards and three scores while splitting carries as a sophomore. … Defensively senior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz returns after leading the team with 113 tackles and four sacks. Junior Ethan Kissell had 50 tackles and one interception at defensive back. Senior Trevor Saguto will step into a starting linebacker position after playing primarily as a reserve.