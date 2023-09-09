LADUE — Lift For Lift coach Charles Bass wanted Keyshon Taylor to redeem himself.

Taylor was called for roughing the passer on the last play of the game. That gave the John Burroughs Bombers one more opportunity.

With the clock reading 0:00 and the ball on the Hawks’ 6-yard line, everyone in attendance at Leland Field stood in anticipation for one more play in the nonconference football game.

Bombers junior quarterback Max Steinbach took off up the middle but was met at the 3 by Taylor, who made a game-saving and game-ending tackle.

The 20-14 win over John Burroughs kept Lift For Life undefeated at 3-0.

“He owed me,” Bass said with a grin. “That was a big play. He got the penalty for roughing the passer on the play before. He came back and made good. He’s another kid who plays hard. He’s a tough kid. I’m glad to have him on my team.”

The Hawks are 3-0 for the first time in the 13-year history of the program.

“This was the type of a game you want to be in,” Bass said. “I told the kids before the game we’d have to push it out. When we needed to make plays, we made them. We were blocking and tackling. I like seeing that. It feels great to be 3-0.”

The Bombers fell to 1-2.

“It was right there, kind of where we wanted it to be,” John Burroughs coach Marty Rodgers said. “It came down the last play and the ball was in our hands and we had an opportunity to win it. We’ll tip our hat to a good team. They made a play at the end of the game and we didn’t. Sometimes, things don’t work out.”

Junior Noah Ridgel scored the game-winning touchdown for the Hawks. He went around left end and raced 65 yards untouched into the end zone with 8 minutes and 8 seconds left to play. A successful two-point run by junior Xavier Gines made it 20-14.

Ridgel’s big run came just two plays after the Bombers had gone ahead 14-12.

“Coach had seen it from the beginning,” Ridgel said. “We’ve got people in the booth telling us we had the left side. We needed to make a play there. I came in there and made the play.”

Once got around the end, there was nothing but daylight for Ridgel.

“There was nobody in front of me,” Ridgel said. “All I saw was green. So I took off. Listen, I just used my burners.”

Ridgel, who scored two touchdowns, finished with 186 yards rushing on 15 carries. He also had two runs of 28 and 21 yards in the first half.

“I believe in my players,” Bass said. “He’s really everything for us. He runs the ball. He’s a receiver for us. He’s a kick returner. The young man, he works to the best of his ability to be ready for these games.”

John Burroughs went ahead 14-12 when Steinbach sneaked in from the 1 with 9:11 to complete a 10-play drive that was helped by a facemask penalty.

Lift For Life junior quarterback Kishon Hill threw perfect post pattern pass to junior receiver Mikell Burden with 5:27 to play in the third quarter. A two-point run failed and the Hawks led 12-7.

For the game, Hill competed 6 of 14 passes for 66 yards. He had one interception.

Each team scored in the second quarter. Lift For Life went up 6-0 on a 5-yard run by Ridgel.

On the next possession, the Bombers drove 62 yards. On a fourth-and-7 from the 20, Steinbach found senior Ramzi Salem for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. Salem jumped for the ball and hauled it down.

Salem also had a 49-yard reception on the drive to that put John Burroughs on the Hawks’ 23.

“I got a good opportunity there,” Salem said. “It was a great throw by my QB. We were looking pretty good right there. That’s a super good team we played today. They got our best and we got their best out there.”

Big interception

John Burroughs senior Griffin Barnett picked off a Hill pass with just over 5 minutes remaining, but the Bombers could not cash in the turnover.

“Old Griff Barnett is one of our big defensive guys,” Rodgers said. “He helped win a state baseball championship last spring as a right fielder. He’s a phenomenal batter. He brings a physicality and strong mentality to our defense that helps us out. He’s all over the field for us.”

Big man in the middle

Senior defensive tackle Antrell Clay is a force in the line for the Hawks. The Bombers were unable to run in the middle with Clay being a roadblock there. John Burroughs ran for just 76 yards with 44 coming from Steinback, mostly on scrambles.

“He sets the tone for us every game,” Bass said. “He always draws a double team. I think he led us in tackles again and that’s extraordinary for a defensive tackle.”

Sacks

Lift For Life: Junior Alan Pointer sacked Steinbach for a 4-yard loss.

John Burroughs: Junior Shawn Edmondson sacked Hill for a 16-yard loss late in the third quarter. Barnett also recorded 16-yard sack of Hill in the first quarter deep in Bombers territory that pushed the ball back to the 28 for a long fourth-down play that was not converted.

Defensive gems

Lift For Life’s Junior Aieron Jones broke up a pass by knocking the ball from the hands of senior Kortland Ware. That play stopped a 20-yard play that would have resulted in a first down. Senior Terry Gayden recovered a Steinback fumble that led to the Hawks’ first touchdown.

“You always want to take advantage of a turnover,” Bass said.

Coin toss

John Burroughs won the toss but deferred its choice. Going for the coin toss for the Hawks was Hill, senior Antrell Clay, junior Noah Ridgel and senior Mikah Simms. Representing the Bombers was Ware, George Arnold, senior Griffin Barnett, and senior Cole Kniep.

Penalties

The Hawks were penalized 100 yards on 12 calls. Eight of the penalties came in the second half. One holding call negated a 52-yard TD run by Taylor midway through the first quarter. The Bombers were penalized 45 yards, with just 10 coming in the final two quarters.

Series history

The series between the two schools began in 2014. John Burroughs leads the series 4-3. However, Lift For Life has won the last three games.

“They came out with a mission against us because we had beaten them two years in a row,” Ridgel said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We just put the pedal to the metal. Our hearts were beating there fast for a moment at the end but we stepped up.”

Up next

Lift For Life: 1 p.m. Saturday at Quincy Notre Dame. The Raiders (0-3) lost 42-14 on Friday to the visiting Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs.

John Burroughs: 7 p.m. Thursday at Lutheran South. It will be the Metro League opener for the Bombers. Lutheran South (1-2) dropped its first conference game Friday with a 36-20 loss to visiting Priory.

Lift for Life 20, John Burroughs 14