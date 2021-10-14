Lindbergh Flyers at Hazelwood Central Hawks

Lindbergh: Won four in a row after losing to Ladue 19-13 in overtime Sept. 10. ... Won its last meeting with Hazelwood Central 43-26 in 2017. … Junior running back Jake Hnilo has taken over as the primary ball carrier since senior running back Adam Dupont was injured against Ladue. Hnilo has rushed for 861 yards and 13 touchdowns. Has caught 11 passes for 157 yards. Dupont has racked up 525 yards and nine touchdowns through the first three games. Sophomore quarterback Owen Norman has passed for 471 yards and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for four touchdowns. … Senior Brock Barger has made 51 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Ben Stelken has made 37 tackles and six tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Javeion Tiller has made 17 tackles and three interceptions.

Hazelwood Central: Has won nine consecutive games for the longest active streak by any area team in Missouri. ... Is unbeaten through the first seven weeks of the season for the first time since 2016. Outscored its last two opponents 95-0. ... Allowed a season-high 28 points to Kirkwood on Sept. 24. …Senior quarterback Bryson Brown has passed for 981 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Jamarion Price has rushed for 806 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior running back Lionel Banks has rushed for 782 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Armarni Turner Jr. has 22 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver ClayShaun Davis has 20 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Calvin Geans has made 34 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior defensive back Eric Brown has made 18 tackles and five interceptions. Senior defensive back Kourtland Harris has made 18 tackles and three interceptions.