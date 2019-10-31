When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 6 District 3 quarterfinal
Records: Lindbergh 4-5; Lafayette 7-2
Last week: Lindbergh 35, Parkway South 6; Marquette 34, Lafayette 13
Up next: Winner of Marquette-Kickapoo in district semifinal.
On Lindbergh: Ended four-game losing streak with Week 9 victory at Parkway South. Lost 17-0 to Lafayette on Oct. 18 to snap two-game winning streak against the Lancers. Senior quarterback Logan Marchand has thrown for 1,092 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Adam Dupont has rushed for 440 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Bobby Tessler has rushed for 414 yards and six touchdowns. Marchand has rushed for six touchdowns. Junior Logan Kopp has caught 19 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Alec Clinton has made 83 tackles and four sacks. Kopp has 81 tackles, three sacks and an interception. Tessler has 13 tackles and three sacks.
On Lafayette: Had three-game shutout streak broken by rival Marquette when it gave up a season-high 34 points. No other opponent broke 24 the previous eight games. Won regular-season meeting with Lindbergh 17-0 after losing two in a row to Flyers. Had won previous six against Lindbergh. Junior quarterback Jake Micek has thrown for 899 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Caden Phipps has rushed for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns. Phipps has 15 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Marsean Fisher has 20 receptions for 388 yards and five touchdowns. ...Junior Mitchell Hoffman has 92 tackles and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Jack Saunders has 91 tackles and two sacks. Fisher has 58 tackles and seven sacks. Senior Antonio Cooper has three interceptions.