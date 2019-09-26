When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Lindbergh 3-1 overall, 1-0 Suburban West-American; Marquette 4-0, 1-0
Rankings: Marquette No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com
Last week: Lindbergh 48, Oakville; Marquette 42, Parkway South 0
On Lindbergh: Won two in a row after losing to Fox in consecutive seasons. Outscored Hazelwood East and Oakville a combined 89-8. ...Sophomore running back Adam Dupont has rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Logan Marchan has completed 30 of 47 passes for 592 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Logan Kopp has caught 12 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Five receivers have three or more receptions. Junior linebacker Alec Clinton and Kopp each have tackles. Senior defensive lineman Nate Stelken has 24 tackles.
On Marquette: Won three of the last four against Lindbergh, including last season's 17-14 thriller. Beat Parkway South last week 42-0 in a game that was called off before halftime due to injuries. Has scored 40 or more points in its last three games. Has shutout every opponent this season but Kirkwood. ...Junior running back Christopher Kreh has rushed for 611 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior quarterback George Williams has completed 15 of 33 passes for 232 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Mac Cook has eight receptions for 86 yards and a score. ...senior linebacker Matthew Kadlec has 26 tackles. The Mustangs have forced four turnovers.