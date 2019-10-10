When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Lindbergh 3-3; Webster Groves 3-3
Last week: Eureka 38, Lindbergh 14; Webster Groves 35, Parkway Central 0
On Lindbergh: Lost back-to-back games against Marquette and Eureka. Defeated Webster Groves last season 46-3 in their first meeting in at least two decades. ...Senior quarterback Andrew Marchand has completed 36 of 68 passes for 762 yards and six touchdowns. Marchand has attempted 12 or fewer passes in five of six games this season. Sophomore running back Adam Dupont has rushed for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Bobby Tessler had 34 carries and rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown against Marquette and Eureka. Junior receiver Logan Kopp has caught 13 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns. ...At middle linebacker, Kopp has made 64 tackles. Junior linebacker Alec Clinton has 62 tackles and three sacks. Dupont has two interceptions.
On Webster Groves: Has won three in a row for the first time since it opened the 2017 season with three consecutive victories. ...Senior quarterback Enrique Quinones has completed 56 of 115 passes for 1,024 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior athlete Kameron Yancey has rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in the previous two games against Ritenour and Parkway Central. Senior Jerqon Conners has caught 22 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns. ...Senior defensive end and Oklahoma recruit Noah Arinze has made 45 tackles and eight sacks. Senior defensive back Jacobie Banks has made three interceptions. Senior linebacker Maurion Clemmons has 37 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Cole Schnettgoecke has 22 tackles and five sacks.