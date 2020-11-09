Lindbergh forfeits to Fox, joins growing list of area football teams bowing out because of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt Missouri’s high school football playoffs.
The latest casualty is Lindbergh, which has forfeited its Class 6 District 1 final Friday at Fox.
“Due to reasons related to COVID-19, the Lindbergh High School varsity football program has been suspended for the remainder of the 2020 season,” a statement posted on the Lindbergh High athletics website said.
Lindbergh athletics director Scott Luczak informed Fox on Sunday it would not be able to play Friday's game, which is in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6 bracket.
With the forfeit victory, Fox (10-1) advanced to the Class 6 semifinals, where it awaits the winner of De Smet (4-0) and Francis Howell (9-1). The defending Class 6 champion and No. 1 seed, De Smet is scheduled to host No. 2 seed Howell at 6 p.m. Friday in the District 2 championship game.
It’s the first 10-win season and the first district championship ever for Fox. It finished as the district runner-up to Oakville in 2009 and 2010, when it advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinal round.
Lindbergh finished 5-2. It joins a growing list of area teams that were unable to finish the football season because of coronavirus related cancellations. The area teams that have forfeited since the regular season ended are Holt, Kirkwood, Lutheran South, Parkway Central, Principia and Webster Groves.
The 32-team Class 6 bracket has been hit particularly hard by COVID related cancelations as Holt, Kirkwood, Lindbergh, Rockhurst and Lee’s Summit North all forfeited their postseasons.
In Class 5, Oak Park, Parkway Central, St. Joseph Central, Webster Groves and William Chrisman forfeited.
In Class 4, Cape Central and Perryville, both of which were included in the District 1 tournament ,were unable to play.
In Class 3, Hollister forfeited its District 6 quarterfinal against Reeds Spring. The next week Reeds Spring forfeited its district semifinal to Cassville.
In Class 2, Cuba and Lutheran South forfeited their games in the District 2 tournament.
In Class 1, Gallatin, Greenfield, Portageville, Principia, Putnam County and Slater all forfeited.
The 8-man tournament was not spared as Schuyler County forfeited its district quarterfinal to Norborne and then Norborne forfeited its district semifinal to North Shelby. Albany and St. Joseph LeBlond both forfeited district opening games as well.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.