Lindbergh forfeits to Fox, joins growing list of area football teams bowing out because of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt Missouri’s high school football playoffs.

The latest casualty is Lindbergh, which has forfeited its Class 6 District 1 final Friday at Fox.

“Due to reasons related to COVID-19, the Lindbergh High School varsity football program has been suspended for the remainder of the 2020 season,” a statement posted on the Lindbergh High athletics website said.

Lindbergh athletics director Scott Luczak informed Fox on Sunday it would not be able to play Friday's game, which is in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6 bracket.

With the forfeit victory, Fox (10-1) advanced to the Class 6 semifinals, where it awaits the winner of De Smet (4-0) and Francis Howell (9-1). The defending Class 6 champion and No. 1 seed, De Smet is scheduled to host No. 2 seed Howell at 6 p.m. Friday in the District 2 championship game.

It’s the first 10-win season and the first district championship ever for Fox. It finished as the district runner-up to Oakville in 2009 and 2010, when it advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinal round.