Lindbergh leans on Hnilo to hold off Hazelwood Central

FLORISSANT — The joy that coursed through Jake Hnilo overtook any pain he was feeling Saturday afternoon.
Sunday morning will be a different story.
A junior running back for the Lindbergh football team, Hnilo carried the ball 47 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns as Lindbergh beat Hazelwood Central 21-14 at Central.
“It’s a great feeling,” Hnilo said. “I have to give it to the (offensive line), they played outstanding. I couldn’t have done it without them. It’s all on them at the end of the day.”
Lindbergh (7-1) beat Central at its own game as the Flyers’ offensive line dominated the Hawks up front to open up space for Hnilo to work. From the opening whistle to the end, Lindbergh’s big horses were a riddle Central couldn’t solve.
“It was a good old-fashioned ass whooping in my opinion,” Central coach Carey Davis said. “There’s not much you can do. They ran it at us, they ran it hard, they’re a very well-coached team and did a good job.”
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Central (7-1) had its nine-game winning streak snapped. The Hawks stacked those wins in large part due to their own powerful ground game. Senior running back Jamarion Price and Lionel Banks have spent the fall season doing to opposing defenses what Hnilo did to the Hawks.
On Saturday the Hawks' dynamic duo was bottled up. Price finished with 49 yards on eight carries and Banks rushed for 15 yards on seven carries as Lindbergh didn’t let the pair get much after first contact.
“That was a big concern all week. Our defensive line stepped up and we tackled well on the edge,” Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman said. “The kids tackled well, played well as a team and against a team like that you have to tackle in a group and they did that.”
Lindbergh flexed its rushing muscle on the opening possession of the game. The Flyers started at their own 25-yard line and put together a 16-play drive that ate up nearly eight full minutes of the first quarter. On fourth-and-goal at the 1, Hnilo was met in the hole by Central junior linebacker Jaydan Trotter to turn the ball over on downs.
Lindbergh’s next possession started at its own 3. The Flyers best offense this season has been the run. But they showed the can throw it a little bit, too. On second down at the 7, sophomore quarterback Owen Norman hit senior tight end Drew Politte for a quick pass. Politte turned on the jets and raced 93 yards for a touchdown with 8 minutes and 8 seconds to play in the second quarter. It’s the longest pass play of the season for the Flyers.
“It was pretty tiring, not going to lie,” Politte said. “I could feel (the defenders). I was just running full speed to make sure I didn’t get hawked down from behind.”
Central drew even after its defense came up big. Senior linebacker Dontae Randle blocked Lindbergh’s punt to give the Hawks the ball at the Flyers’ 30. On the ensuing play Central senior quarterback Bryson Brown hit senior receiver Armani Turner for a touchdown with 3:31 in the second quarter.
The game was tied at 7 at halftime.
Lindbergh wasted little time untying it. The Flyers defense forced a three-and-out and the offense went back to grinding up the grass field. Lindbergh put together and eight-play drive that went 72 yards that ended when Hnilo scored a 16-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 6:04 remaining in the third.
The Flyers were on the verge of extending their lead on their next possession. Hnilo carried the ball 10 times on the ensuing drive as Lindbergh marched down the field. It wasn’t until senior defensive back Jarrell Cole stripped Hnilo and broke the other way that the Hawks managed to grind the drive to a halt.
But Central’s offense couldn’t turn the possession into points and punted.
Two plays into the Flyers next drive Hnilo was forced out of the game with an apparent injury. Central has made a habit of knocking opposing ball carriers out of games this season.
While Hnilo was on the bench and tended to Norman connected with Politte again, this time for a 35-yard pick up. On the afternoon Politte caught four passes for 143 yards.
Hnilo returned after the big pass play and resumed churning his way down the field.
Central thought it had forced Lindbergh to attempt a field goal. But on fourth-and-4 at the 10, the Hawks were flagged for encroachment and gave the Flyers a fresh set of downs which led to Hnilo scoring a 2-yard touchdown three plays later to make it 21-7 with 3:50 to go.
Central gave itself a chance on its next drive when Brown rolled out and dropped a nice pass over the shoulder of senior receiver Kyle Taylor Jr. who went 51 yards for the score to make it 21-14 with 3:27 to play. On the day Brown completed 9-of-24 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
The Hawks had all three timeouts and their defense forced the Flyers into a third-and-6 at the 50 with 3:08 to go. Lindbergh went back to the air as Owen Norman found senior tight end Will Stockman over the middle for a 10-yard pickup and the game-clinching first down.
“We’re so run heavy no one expects us to throw it and we do and get a big play out of it, it’s great,” Politte said.
Owen Norman completed 7-of-8 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.
Lindbergh has now won its last two games at Central, the last was in 2017. Taking down a ranked, undefeated opponent was something the Flyers celebrated heartily immediately after the game.
“It’s huge for our program down to even the middle schoolers that are coming up, watching us,” Politte said. “It’s going to be big for us in the playoffs to get a better seed.”
The celebration will last through Saturday but come Sunday, after the ice baths, it’ll be over. Lindbergh has bigger aspirations than winning in Week 8.
“We’re nowhere near the end,” Hnilo said. “This is just a success in the road and it’s a long road ahead. I think we’re ready to take on that challenge.”