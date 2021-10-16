Lindbergh leans on Hnilo to hold off Hazelwood Central

On Saturday the Hawks' dynamic duo was bottled up. Price finished with 49 yards on eight carries and Banks rushed for 15 yards on seven carries as Lindbergh didn’t let the pair get much after first contact.

“That was a big concern all week. Our defensive line stepped up and we tackled well on the edge,” Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman said. “The kids tackled well, played well as a team and against a team like that you have to tackle in a group and they did that.”

Lindbergh flexed its rushing muscle on the opening possession of the game. The Flyers started at their own 25-yard line and put together a 16-play drive that ate up nearly eight full minutes of the first quarter. On fourth-and-goal at the 1, Hnilo was met in the hole by Central junior linebacker Jaydan Trotter to turn the ball over on downs.

Lindbergh’s next possession started at its own 3. The Flyers best offense this season has been the run. But they showed the can throw it a little bit, too. On second down at the 7, sophomore quarterback Owen Norman hit senior tight end Drew Politte for a quick pass. Politte turned on the jets and raced 93 yards for a touchdown with 8 minutes and 8 seconds to play in the second quarter. It’s the longest pass play of the season for the Flyers.