Lindbergh's Kopp does it all in win over Northwest

CEDAR HILL — Lindberg senior Logan Kopp was literally all over the field on Friday.
"He's a special player who does a little bit of everything," Northwest-Cedar Hill coach Corey Toenjes said. "He gets that recognition deservedly. He's an all-around football player."
The do-it-all Koop was just happy to get on the field after a long layoff as he propelled the Flyers to a 41-20 victory over Northwest on Friday.
"It's been a long time since we were able to get on the field and get out there and play ball and showcase our talents," Kopp said.
This was the first game for Lindbergh after announcing on September 23 that it would pursue games outside of St. Louis County. The Flyers recorded their 14th successive win over Northwest.
"I'm proud of the kids for staying mentality focused as long as they did without a game," Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman said. "That's extremely difficult - so hats off to them."
Kopp rushed for 196 yards and two scores on 17 carries. He also registered 13 tackles, two sacks and made an interception on defense.
The future North Dakota State Bison enjoyed all of it, but he was particularly thrilled with his bruising 9-yard touchdown run in the first half. He broke several tackles on the way to the end zone.
"It's been a while since I've been able to do that," Kopp said. "It was good to get that first one out of the way."
It was his first touchdown since last season's game against Marquette on Nov. 8.
"That's what we have to do," Norman said. "I'm smart enough to know to get the ball in his hand and let him work."
While Kopp did a little bit of everything, the Flyers ground their way over the Northwest (3-3) defense, running the ball for 414 yards and scoring all six touchdowns on the ground. Sophomore Jake Hnilo carried it nine times for 92 yards and two scores.
"As coaches, you're always concerned how you'll look first night out," Norman said. "We did some things well, but we have a lot to work on in a short time."
The Lions' 20 points were the most by a Northwest team in its 14 tries against the St. Louis County school. While the offense had its flashes - a 15-yard touchdown pass from senior Trey Davis to senior Andrew Lenzen and a 79-yard touchdown run by senior Mikel Davis - it stalled against the Flyers' stingy defense.
"Their linebackers are very good," Toenjes said. "They do a great job of filling and do a great job of scouting. We thought we had some mismatches on the outside, but their linebackers do a great job of filling and reading. They don't miss tackles."
Davis was eight-for-16 for 171 yards and a touchdown.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.