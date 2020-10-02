Lindbergh's Kopp does it all in win over Northwest

"It's been a while since I've been able to do that," Kopp said. "It was good to get that first one out of the way."

It was his first touchdown since last season's game against Marquette on Nov. 8.

"That's what we have to do," Norman said. "I'm smart enough to know to get the ball in his hand and let him work."

While Kopp did a little bit of everything, the Flyers ground their way over the Northwest (3-3) defense, running the ball for 414 yards and scoring all six touchdowns on the ground. Sophomore Jake Hnilo carried it nine times for 92 yards and two scores.

"As coaches, you're always concerned how you'll look first night out," Norman said. "We did some things well, but we have a lot to work on in a short time."

The Lions' 20 points were the most by a Northwest team in its 14 tries against the St. Louis County school. While the offense had its flashes - a 15-yard touchdown pass from senior Trey Davis to senior Andrew Lenzen and a 79-yard touchdown run by senior Mikel Davis - it stalled against the Flyers' stingy defense.