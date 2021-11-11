Longtime Vianney coach, AD Heeb dies at 85

As far as Kevin Walsh was concerned, Don Heeb didn’t have a first name.
Not when Heeb coached Walsh on the football field, not when he taught Walsh as a student and not when Walsh joined the Vianney faculty while Heeb was still on staff.
“When I first started working at Vianney he told me, ‘You can call me Don,’ ” said Walsh, who is Vianney's basketball coach. “I told him that would never happen and it never did. I never called him Don once in my life. He’s always been Coach Heeb. That’s the ultimate sign of respect. I think that title is so meaningful.”
A pillar of Vianney’s community and a transformational figure in its athletics department, Heeb died Tuesday. He was 85. A statement from the school said he suffered with dementia.
Vianney’s football coach for 30 years, Heeb’s teams won 210 games, 12 conference titles, made eight playoff appearances, advanced to the state quarterfinals three times and one semifinal.
On the night he coached the Golden Griffins for the last time in 1996, the school named its football field after him. He was inducted into the Missouri High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He coached track and field, golf and took a turn as the athletic director.
Heeb’s most visible work was done with the football program, but he helped mold Vianney’s culture by the way he went about his business every single day.
“He was a guy when he walked the halls everyone admired and respected him," Walsh said. "He didn’t do it in a loud way. He did it with his presence and with how he treated people. He cared about people whether you were an all-state quarterback or the third-string linebacker. He cared about kids and making a difference in their lives.”
Walsh, a 1991 Vianney graduate, first met Heeb as a student.
It was Heeb who instilled a confidence in Walsh he never knew he had by asking him to be a team captain.
“It was kind of the first time someone tapped me on the shoulder and said I could be a leader,” Walsh said. “I do believe that changed the trajectory of my life.”
Walsh’s journey led him back to Vianney as a teacher and coach, where he resumed his role as Heeb’s pupil. As an assistant coach on the basketball team in the late 1990s, Walsh remembers one particular game where sportsmanship was in short supply at the end of the game and things got dicey.
Afterward, Heeb addressed the Golden Griffins in the locker room about what had just transpired.
“He was our athletic director at the time and he just said, ‘We do not do that here. That is not who we are going to be,’ ” Walsh said. “As a young coach that resonated with me so much. You’re going to do things the right way. Our basketball team, we clean up the locker room before we leave. We clean up our bench after games and I took all of that from Coach Heeb. He would always tell us, ‘Leave it better than you found it,’ and that was impactful to me.”
Heeb has passed, but the lessons he taught and the impact he made remains. Success can be measured in any number of ways, but Heeb’s focus always was on people. Their success in life meant more than any victory on the field.
“He had a ton of success on a variety of levels, whether it was getting to the state playoffs, winning conference, but he never really defined himself by that. He defined himself by how he built young boys into men,” Walsh said. “Today I feel a responsibility to carry on that legacy at Vianney and let people know how we do things. A lot of how we do things comes from Coach Heeb.”