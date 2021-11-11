Longtime Vianney coach, AD Heeb dies at 85

Walsh’s journey led him back to Vianney as a teacher and coach, where he resumed his role as Heeb’s pupil. As an assistant coach on the basketball team in the late 1990s, Walsh remembers one particular game where sportsmanship was in short supply at the end of the game and things got dicey.

Afterward, Heeb addressed the Golden Griffins in the locker room about what had just transpired.

“He was our athletic director at the time and he just said, ‘We do not do that here. That is not who we are going to be,’ ” Walsh said. “As a young coach that resonated with me so much. You’re going to do things the right way. Our basketball team, we clean up the locker room before we leave. We clean up our bench after games and I took all of that from Coach Heeb. He would always tell us, ‘Leave it better than you found it,’ and that was impactful to me.”

Heeb has passed, but the lessons he taught and the impact he made remains. Success can be measured in any number of ways, but Heeb’s focus always was on people. Their success in life meant more than any victory on the field.

“He had a ton of success on a variety of levels, whether it was getting to the state playoffs, winning conference, but he never really defined himself by that. He defined himself by how he built young boys into men,” Walsh said. “Today I feel a responsibility to carry on that legacy at Vianney and let people know how we do things. A lot of how we do things comes from Coach Heeb.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.