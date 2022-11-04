Love, CBC march past Kirkwood and into Class 6 district championship

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Jeremiyah Love visualized himself breaking off a long run or two during pregame warmups.

He knew he had it in him.

He got his chance a handful of times. All he needed was one to make the biggest difference.

With the game not yet out of hand, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound bruising running back burst through the line of scrimmage and went 61 yards untouched late in the first half to help CBC secure a 41-3 win over Kirkwood in a Class 6 District 1 football semifinal on a windy Friday night at W. Michael Ross Stadium on the CBC campus.

It was the first game between the area football powers since 2014 and only the second this century.

“Playoffs, it’s (about) running the ball,” said Love, a Notre Dame commit. “We really run the ball a lot. I knew coming into this game that I was going to get the ball a lot and I was going to block a lot. I put it in my mindset that I’ve got to do my job and help everybody else out and also do my thing when I get the ball.”

Love finished with 12 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in a 24-yard scoring pass.

The No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, CBC (10-1) advanced to host Marquette (10-1) for the district title Nov. 11 at a time to be determined. Marquette defeated Seckman 42-14 in the other District 1 semifinal.

CBC is seeking successive Class 6 state titles after winning it all last fall.

Kirkwood, meanwhile, finished 6-4. After a 1-2 start, the Pioneers arrived at W. Michael Ross Stadium on Friday night riding a four-game winning streak and looking to build.

But the fast start the Pioneers hoped for never materialized. Instead, the visitors found themselves stuck in neutral.

Kirkwood either punted or turned the ball over on downs on its first four possessions. Creighton Wise threw an interception on his team’s fifth drive. Deion Brown, an Eastern Michigan University recruit and one of the most productive running backs in the area, was held in check. Still, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound wrecking ball did shoulder a heavy load of 20 carries for 77 yards by halftime. Most of those came on a 46-yard carry late in the first quarter.

“We had a few opportunities early, but we didn’t take advantage of them,” second-year Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said. “I think we got the ball inside the 15 three times and didn’t score. Had the ball on the goal line once and didn’t score.

“(They are the) defending state champs. You’ve got to be better. Got to be more disciplined. We had some guys in some wrong spots.”

All hope wasn’t lost after Jed Holliday finally got Kirkwood on the scoreboard with a 41-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

But by that time, the deficit was perhaps too big to overcome.

The Cadets marched up and down the field at will for the majority of the first half, thanks in large part to the efforts of Love. He gashed Kirkwood’s defense to the tune of 103 yards on just nine carries with two touchdowns in the first half. He opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 8 minutes and 19 seconds left in the first quarter.

After a pair of Dylan Van scoring runs, Love found the end zone yet again. This time by way of 61 yards up the middle to hand CBC a 27-3 lead.

“We knew we had some weapons in a lot of different places and if we could spread them out and get them the ball in different locations, that was something we wanted to take advantage of,” Cadets coach Scott Pingel said.

The Cadets did just that.

Though the air attack was limited by strong winds all night, CBC quarterback Cole McKey completed 6 of 13 attempts for 47 yards and two touchdowns. He found Jeremiah McClellan on a short screen for a 14-yard touchdown strike late.

CBC’s high-octane offense was kickstarted by its lethal rushing attack of Love, Van and McClellan, who rushed for 87 yards on four carries.

“I knew that the running backs had to be the best position on the field,” Love said. “We came into this game knowing that we were going to have to be tougher than they were. We executed our game plan and we came out with a ‘W.' ”