Love scores three times to help CBC take down De Smet

CREVE COEUR — Jeremiyah Love glanced over his shoulder on his way to the end zone Friday night.

A senior running back for the CBC football team, Love had long left the other 21 players on the field in his wake — but it never hurts to check if someone is closing in.

No one was.

CBC’s highly coveted standout scored three touchdowns as the Cadets beat Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet 41-28 at De Smet.

“De Smet is our biggest rival. We came to play hard,” Love said. “We knew that they thought they had a chance to win so we had to come out even harder. It’s a big rivalry game and we showed out.”

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 2 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, CBC (4-1 overall, 2-0 league) won at De Smet for the first time since 2018 and extended its winning streak in the series to three in a row.

Early on it appeared the Cadets might run away with this eagerly anticipated showdown. The sold-out crowd witnessed a propeller plane circle the stadium with a banner trailing behind it that read, “Fire Up Cadets!” for most of the first quarter.

CBC took its advice as Love and senior running back Ralph Dixon both scored short touchdowns to put the Cadets ahead 14-0 with 4 minutes and 45 seconds to go in the first.

The No. 3 large school and No. 5 team in Class 6, De Smet (2-3, 2-1) answered back as senior quarterback Christian Cotton fired a dart deep down field that senior receiver Demetrion Cannon hauled in for a 71-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 4:28 remaining in the first.

But that would be all the scoring the Spartans managed in the half. They were inside the Cadets’ 10-yard line twice in the last seven minutes of the second quarter and came up empty both times. On fourth-and-goal at the 9, Cotton was dragged down for a 3-yard loss. On fourth-and-4 at the 9, Cotton’s pass in the back corner of the end zone to Cannon was caught but ruled incomplete because he didn’t get his foot down in bounds.

“We lost by 13 and we left 14 points on the table in the first half,” De Smet coach John Merritt said. “We were inside the 10-yard line twice and came away with zero. It’s pretty easy to see where that went. What we have to do is a better job in the red zone.”

CBC’s offense continued to chug along as it mixed and matched quarterbacks. Sophomore Jason Wiley Jr. fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to standout junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan on fourth-and-8 to make it 21-7 with 10:48 in the second. McClellan finished with three receptions for 40 yards and a score

Junior quarterback Cole McKey found Love on a wheel route out of the backfield that turned into a 72-yard touchdown reception to make it 28-7 just less than four minutes before halftime.

For the game, McKey completed 4 of 6 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Wiley completed 4 of 13 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

“They’ve both done things well. They’re both developing really well and I’m excited about what they can be,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “I don’t think I have to decide on one. I think they add different things and I can call different things.”

The third quarter opened with a familiar scene. On fourth-and-1 at its own 33, CBC went for it and handed the ball off to Love. He slipped through a gap in the middle of the line and was off to the end zone for his third touchdown to make it 35-7 with 10:36 to play in the third quarter.

For the night, Love rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 96 yards.

“I thought maybe that would be the dagger, but give (De Smet) a lot of credit, they kept coming back,” Pingel said.

Behind Cotton’s legs and big right arm, De Smet tried to rally. The Spartans defense forced a punt and when CBC nearly snapped it over its punters’ head, De Smet quickly hauled him down for excellent field position. Two plays later, Cotton slipped a quick pass to junior running back DJ White that went for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 35-14.

Cotton finished De Smet’s next possession when he rushed for a 42-yard touchdown down the left sideline to cut the lead to 35-21 with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter.

CBC gave itself some breathing room as senior running back Dylan Van scored a 3-yard touchdown to push the lead to 41-21 with 7:09 to play in the fourth quarter.

But De Smet answered two plays into its next drive as Cotton connected with Cannon for a 59-yard bomb that cut the lead to 41-28 with 6:25 left.

On the night, Cotton completed 11 of 21 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for another 102 yards and a score, too. Cannon caught four passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought our kids came out and played well in the second half and showed a lot of resilience,” Merritt said. “The first half we made some dumb mistakes and we need to clean up some penalties and we have to clean up some tackling.”