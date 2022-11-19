Love triggers second-half comeback as CBC returns to Class 6 title game

LIBERTY — Jeremiyah Love was in his element Saturday afternoon.

Give the CBC senior running back a fired-up hostile road crowd and he's in heaven.

"There's nothing better than going to other people's fields," he said. "And making a big play to shut the fans up."

Check and check.

Love rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cadets to a 46-21 win over Liberty North in a Class 6 football state semifinal in Clay County.

CBC (12-1) won its 11th successive contest and will defend its state title against Lee's Summit North (12-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.

The Cadets will be looking for their fifth state championship to go along with crowns in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Love helped lead a second-half explosion with a pair of scores, including a 39-yard gallop that stretched the lead to 25-14 midway through the third period. He also scored on a scintillating 75-yard run in the second quarter.

"It's fun when the fans are trash talking you and you're beating them on their own turf," Love said.

Love, who is bound for Notre Dame, teamed with the Cadets other Jeremiah — this one McClellan — to turn a tight game into a one-sided victory.

McClellan, a junior, kick-started a second-half offensive avalanche as CBC scored on its first five possessions to blow away a 14-12 deficit at the break.

"Our defense was playing lights out so we just decided to focus on our running game," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "Our line did a great job. We scored three quick ones in the third quarter and I thought we took control there."

The Cadets amassed 20 points in a span of 7 minutes and 12 seconds to turn a two-point deficit into a safe 32-14 cushion.

CBC set the tone by rolling down the field with the second-half kickoff. Junior quarterback Cole McKey hit McClellan on a 34-yard strike to highlight the run. McClellan then bowled over from 3 yards out for the go-ahead score.

"I didn't want this to be the last game for our seniors," McClellan said. "We got a pep talk and we knew we had to go out there and play our hardest."

The Cadets defense, which shined all afternoon, forced a punt. Love and Dylan Van combined on another quick score. Van scampered for 18 yards to set the stage for Love's gallop to the end zone.

The 66-yard scoring drive pushed the lead to two possessions.

More importantly, it showed CBC was unstoppable on the ground.

"You give them an inch and they're going to take a mile because they've got a lot of athletes," Liberty North first-year coach Andy Lierman said. "You can't defend all of them."

Van kept the line moving by punching it in from 1 yard away following a short punt.

Ralph Dixon opened the fourth quarter with a 38-yard scoring gallop for a 39-14 cushion. That score gave CBC 27 points in 10:27.

"You could tell we really wanted it," McClellan said.

Love capped off his near-perfect day with an 8-yard run midway through the final period.

Liberty North (12-1) allowed just 100 points in its first 12 games. The Cadets racked up almost half of that total in one afternoon.

CBC knocked off Liberty North 48-21 in last year's state championship game.

And the thought of back-to-back titles began seconds after that contest.

"We've worked hard for this," McClellan said.

Michael Teason and Kyan Franklin led the defensive charge with a pair of timely sacks.

"You never take something like this for granted," Pingel said. "These are fun, these are awesome moments."

CBC has not lost to a Missouri public school since 2016.

Even facing a halftime deficit on the road, this group was confident.

"I wasn't scared," Love said. "I've got full confidence in this football team. We know what we're capable of doing."