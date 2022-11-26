Love's five touchdowns help CBC claim second successive state championship in OT thriller

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jeremiyah Love put his brain in neutral for a few hours Saturday afternoon.

The CBC senior standout running back went into reaction mode during the Class 6 football state championship game at Faurot Field.

"I'm not thinking when I'm playing," Love said. "My body just moves on its own. It's natural."

Natural — and so impressive.

Love scored five times, including a 25-yard scamper in overtime, to lead the Cadets to a nail-biting 35-28 win over Lee's Summit North in an instant classic in Boone County.

CBC (13-1) claimed its fifth state championship by winning back-to-back titles for the second time in school history.

The Cadets also won championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

This was by far the most dramatic of the five pack of titles.

The Town and Country-based school turned in a host of key plays down the stretch to knock off Lee's Summit North (12-2) for the second season in a row.

"This one is going to mean more because of how we got there, how it happened," said CBC coach Scott Pingel, who is in his 15th season as head coach. "This was a dogfight. I don't think anyone can really understand until you get those hugs and the words you hear from each player.

"It's something I'll cherish forever."

Love, who is heading to Notre Dame, capped his high school career with what was likely his best performance.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound playmaker rushed for 212 yards and three scores. He also caught three passes for 106 yards and two TDs.

Every single one of his scores came in a scintillating, head-turning manner.

And he did so on cruise control.

"Today it was better to let my natural instincts take over," Love said.

CBC junior wideout and linebacker Jeremiah McClellan, an NCAA Division I prospect, said he never gets tired of watching Love.

"We've seen him do about everything," McClellan said. "Give it to J-Love and let him eat. That's what we do."

Love's final score might have the biggest of his illustrious career. He scampered 25 yards around the right side and just beat a diving defender to the pylon for the score on the first possession of the extra session.

The CBC defense, which gave up 21 points and 428 yards in the first half, lowered the boom in the second half and OT.

McClellan sacked Lee's Summit North quarterback Elijah Leonard on the Broncos' OT possession to force a third-and-16.

A pass breakup by senior linebacker Kyan Franklin set the stage for a fourth down desperation heave that was incomplete.

CBC senior safety Lucas McAllister blocked an 18-yard field goal attempt by North's Liam Kays with 1 second left in regulation to send the contest into OT, the first extra session title game in the state's largest class.

"I jumped over a gap in their legs and I got my whole bicep on the ball," McAllister said. "I felt hope and then goose bumps."

Love kick-started the electric show with an 80-yard TD run on the Cadets first play from scrimmage. He also hauled on an 89-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Cole McKey in the second quarter.

"I walked away very, very impressed with that young man," Lee's Summit North coach Jamar Mozee said of Love said. "He's uber-talented."

CBC turned in another strong second-half performance after scoring 34 points in the second half of a 46-19 win over Liberty North in the semifinal round.

The Cadets charged back from a 28-20 halftime deficit to tie the game on a 7-yard run by Love with 6 minutes, 49 seconds left in regulation. McKey then hit Corey Simms for the game-tying 2-point conversion.

The drive was set by an interception from McAllister.

"I knew this defense had a lot of pride," Pingel said. "And (that first half) probably wasn't what they wanted. We went back to some base stuff and we were able to play kind of what we're really good at."

McKey hit on 18 of 27 passes for 256 yards and two scores. Simms and Dakotah Mayo hauled in four passes each.

The Cadets are 134-17 over the past 12 seasons. They have won four state titles over the last six seasons.

"This feels so good," McClellan said.

Lee's Summit North was looking for its first state crown in its initial title game appearance. The Broncos jumped out to leads of 14-7 and 28-20 and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds.

"We had our opportunities," Mozee said. "We just didn't do it."